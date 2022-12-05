After joining the Hong Kong Museum of Art in 1996, Maria Mok has dedicated 26 years of her career to the institution. Having served as curator in charge of various departments, including Chinese Antiquities, China Trade Art and Modern and Hong Kong Art, Mok has extensive experience in leading a vast number of exhibitions and educational programmes. Now the museum’s director, she specialises in China Trade paintings with a research focus on dating and authentication. An extensively published author, Mok has written numerous academic papers with a particular interest in the artistic interaction of global trade. She co-authored Images of the Canton Factories 1760-1822: Reading History in Art and is currently working on another book due for publication. She hopes museum visiting will become an integral part of everyone’s life and will continue to lead her team at the HKMoA in expanding this city’s cultural landscape.