“Never say never,” Michele Reis, who to this day is still widely accredited as the loveliest of the entire cadre of Miss Hong Kongs, says of a possible entertainment industry comeback. But these days, her time is dedicated to the JMJ Children’s Charitable Foundation, which she founded in the names of herself, her husband Julian Hui and her beloved son Jayden. The foundation, which helps underprivileged children in search of better education, has set up libraries, classrooms and learning centres. Most recently it hosted the Million Dreams Charity Concert in collaboration with Make-A-Wish and Josephine Siao’s End Child Sexual Abuse Foundation, inviting superstars like Tyson Yoshi and Gin Lee to perform alongside children whose lifelong dream is to sing and entertain on stage at the Hong Kong Coliseum.