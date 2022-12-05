Hong Kong’s introduction to Peggy Chan began years ago when she opened Grassroots Pantry, advocating the benefits of a plant-based diet for both the soul and the environment. But even then, her dream was to one day set up and operate a non-profit organisation focusing on food education and nutrition, and supporting farmers. That dream at last became reality early last year when Chan started Zero Footprint Asia to drive the conversation around nature-first climate solutions and regenerative agriculture in Asia. In just under a year, the NGO has raised more than HK$2.5 million and funded nine farming projects in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area; it also plans to launch its first project in Southeast Asia soon. Through the process, Chan found herself unlearning and re-educating herself on everything she’s ever been taught about the old food and hospitality world – aside from learning from her partners, she’s also completed a Cambridge Institute sustainability leadership course to further her mission to transition her industry towards a net-zero future. Festina Lente – make haste slowly – is her personal motto, the quickest way to accomplish something being to proceed with deliberation.