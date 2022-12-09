Prestige Women of Power 2022: Inside the Event

After the successful inaugural edition last year, we are back to celebrate the remarkable females in the city and bringing in a new and exciting cohort to join the community.
Along with friends, our Women of Power 2022 honourees gathered at The Magistracy; an electrifying energy filled the handsome dining room as everyone came together to exchange stories of their journeys and secrets to their success. The decibel of chit-chat grew louder with every pour of champagne and every fresh round of scrumptious canapés; the night was young.
Every snapshot of a group photo and every snippet of a conversation reminded us what this is all about from the start: women meeting other women, reaching new heights together.
