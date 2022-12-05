As the former deputy director and director of collections at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Suhanya Raffel’s extensive curatorial and museum experience led to her appointment as a board member of the International Committee for Museums and Collections of Modern Art in 2016. The Sri Lankan native subsequently moved to Hong Kong in November 2021, where as museum director she oversaw the opening of M+. Under her leadership, the institution has welcomed more than 2 million visitors in less than 12 months, in spite of a three-and-a-half-month closure during the pandemic. With the mission of broadening the museum’s international reach and championing its connection with the local community, Raffel and her team are focusing their efforts on acquisitions, programming, institutional collaborations and research. She hopes to play a part in expanding Hong Kong’s role as one of the world’s greatest cultural capitals.