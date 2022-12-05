President and executive director of Dorsett Hospitality International and Agora Hospitality Group (of which she’s also chairman) and executive director of Far East Consortium, Winnie Chiu has not only led her various companies to extraordinary growth over the past decade, but also successfully steered them through the global crisis caused by Covid. That latter achievement included providing accommodation for more than 500,000 quarantine guests and front-line medical staff, as well as refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine and, working with the NGO Harmony House, victims of domestic abuse in Hong Kong. As Chiu is passionate about education, Dorsett has also provided scholarships and working opportunities to more than 1,500 students. ESG is a major focus both personally and for her businesses. “At Dorsett,” Chiu says, “we’re ‘Invested in Positive Impacts’. I hope to lead by example to show that every action, no matter how big or small, can collectively make a difference to creating a better future for our world and community.” As for secrets to success, she says, “Our family motto is to continually seek improvement. As a leader, it’s important to be able to navigate different situations quickly and effectively. I believe strongly in always making time to fit in a workout and a good night’s sleep so you can wake up with a fresh mind to tackle the day.”