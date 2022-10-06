Darryl Iswaratioso graduated with a bachelor degree in Accounting and Finance from University of New South Wales, Australia. But then he decided to switch careers and signed up with Le Cordon Bleu Australia in Sydney to become a pastry chef. His long-term plan was to open up a pastry shop when he went back to Indonesia for good. And finally, in 2016, Darryl established Artisan Kuliner Group, and opened Social Affair in Pantai Indah Kapuk. The restaurant was inspired by Darryl’s experience of living in Australia for eight years. He wanted to bring the vibes of a neighbourhood café where people can really relax, just like in Australia.

Today, Artisan Kuliner Group’s portfolio includes, artisanal bakehouse Bakerman, fine chocolate and patisserie Kakaw, modern Chinese restaurant Canton 108, dim sum restaurant Super Yum Cha, Hong Kong cuisine restaurant Polobund, coffee and bakehouse Social Affair, all-day brunch with wine and dine concept Artisan Social Affair and a new Indonesian restaurant coming in November, Noesaka.

When talking about the secret of his company’s success, Darryl always says: “It’s our team that makes everything move forward. The backbone of Artisan Kuliner Group is how we treat the team as a family, so we can move together and that’s what makes us solid.” Another important element, according to Darryl, is staying relevant with the ever-evolving realities of world. “There’s a difference between creating a new trend and adapting to a trend. Aside from adapting, we also try to actually establish new trends. For example, Social Affair is the first venue to sell croissants with more than ten flavours and is the first to make croffles in Indonesia.”

If most F&B players aspire to be the best, the number one or the fastest growing, Darryl’s focus is on making Artisan Kuliner Group even stronger. “My ultimate goal is to make this company last fifty to a hundred years, or maybe forever.”