Stories of turning passion into careers – or something even bigger – never gets old. And this is the path that David Nugroho, Founder and CEO of Over Powered Indonesia (OPI) Esports and Dreams Come True (DCT) Agency, has taken.

“I have been a gamer all my life. I realised I was spending so much time playing video games after work and I had a lightbulb moment where I decided to try to make a career from creating gaming content,” David shares. “Back in 2017, I learned how to edit videos, how to do livestreams, and I learned about making vlogs and started posting videos on YouTube. Then, in late 2018, I realised that I wanted to turn this passion into something bigger, so that it could benefit more people. So, I decided to make a platform for gamers and content creators like myself. That’s when OPI Esports became a legal entity.”

OPI Esports started as an e-sports team with the same name. Then it grew into an e-sport start-up before evolving into a content marketing and sales network under the name DCT Agency. DCT Agency now handles more than 250 creators exclusively, and draws in more than 300 million followers, which produce more than three billion view per month on TikTok. It is currently the number one e-sports team in Indonesia with the most followers and likes on TikTok.

But this is definitely not the final stage for David. As he puts it: “My start-up is at the growth stage, but it’s only the tip of the iceberg. We have big things planned out in our roadmap for the next two to three years. I can’t really talk about it in detail, but one thing for sure, we will create even bigger value to content creators and our brand partners.”