return Return to 40 Under 40 Previous
Dian Fiona

Dian Fiona

Founder/creator of Jiniso

Dian Fiona always knew what path she would follow in live – fashion. Growing up in a family that worked in the garment industry for years, Dian eventually went to a design school where she learnt more about the fashion industry. During her college years, she sold unbranded jeans and, despite making a tidy profit, she knew that without a good branding, it wouldn’t last long. She found a partner, combined their branding skill and fashion knowledge, and then created Jiniso.

Since its inception in 2019, Jiniso has become a pioneer of women’s jeans. More than just denim, the brand offers a wide range of clothing items including shirts, T-shirts, hijabs, and an array of men’s clothes. However, starting a business at such a young age presented Dian a plethora of challenges. Financial management and handling a big team were among the main difficulties she had to deal with, and to make matters worse, a good amount of stock was stolen at one point. Nevertheless, Dian learnt from the situation and quickly recovered. Her resilience and hard work eventually paid off: Jiniso ranked first among Indonesia’s best-selling jeans brands.

Throughout her journey with Jiniso, Dian noticed two things that play a pivotal role in the industry: trends and communities. Her brand was incepted when the Korean wave – or hallyu – swept over Indonesia’s Gen Z. Seeing this as an opportunity, Dian injected K-Pop elements into her brand, which helped her stand out from her competitors. Dian also embraces the community who has supported her and launched Jiniso Entertainment, a creative platform where she can share with her brand’s followers and fans.

Through innovation, resilience, and a positive outlook, Dian will continue sailing forward with Jiniso, growing the business and presenting high-quality jeans for everyone. At her core, she hopes that she can reach more people as she shares her happiness.

READ MORE

Michael Sung

Director at Ever Shine Tex

Peter Harjani

Co-founder and CEO of PK Entertainment Group

Eunike Selomith

Co-founder of dr soap

Irene Ursula

Founder of Somethinc and Glowinc Potion