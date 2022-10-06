Hard work and a never-give-up attitude are the key qualities of Eunike Selomith, co-founder of dr soap. “In the beginning, I had my little own business, and my sister, Joycellynne Stefanie, who went to university abroad was coming back to Indonesia. One day, we realized that we wanted to build a business together,” she happily recalls. “Long story short, we created dr soap back in 2014, and we launched it to the public the following year, in May 2015. I took on the position of business development and sales director, while my sister focuses as the brand and marketing director.”

The early years of the brand’s journey were full of challenges, which Eunike treated as learning opportunities. Research and development that goes in line with their eco-friendly vision became an obstacle, as did the distribution process as the brand is based in Surabaya. “Despite all of those challenges, my sister and I have already envisioned what dr soap would look like in 2020, 2030, and beyond. We used that image as our goal and we strongly believed in our vision,” Eunike elaborates. “We believe in sustainable growth in business. We focus on it instead of just following trends. We often collaborated or formed partnerships with local and international brands. And this is just the beginning for us; this is just a stepping stone as we move closer to even bigger dreams, which is to become a one-stop solution in personal and home care for the entire family.”

She continues: “We were considered the pioneers of premium hygiene products in Indonesia. Our vision also led us to carry out green manufacturing principles as well as green processes, where we avoid materials that can cause environmental damage. Packaging for online purchases is 90-percent plastic-free. We even have a bottle return project, our Return & Earn Program, which is part of our dr soap heals Earth initiative. Every dr soap product is safe, free from harsh chemicals, biodegradable, eco-friendly, halal-certified, concentrated, chlorine-free, paraben-free, phosphate-free, cruelty-free, and professionally made.”