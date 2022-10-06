Maliekah Harjani has always been captivated by entrepreneurship. Inspired by how intrinsically entrepreneurial Indonesians are and witnessing the ambition of people around her, she decided to dive deeper into this field. After graduating from King’s College London and Imperial College London, she joined AC Ventures as a full-spectrum investor focusing on deal sourcing and qualification, as well as portfolio development and management. She covers several companies from an array of sectors, including KitaBeli, Eden Farm, Segari, and Payfazz, Xendit and Shipper.

Her success is definitely not a one-night miracle. Prior to her journey with AC Ventures, Maliekah went through an intense job-hunting period, facing quite a few rejections as few venture capital funds would hire fresh graduates. However, her perseverance and resilience helped her through those hard times and score an investment role. Now, Maliekah is one of the earliest investors at AC Ventures, having led about 45 investment due diligence processes and helped facilitate over 15 fundraising rounds.

Maliekah realises, however, that her most significant milestones are not things that can be put on paper. Working with entrepreneurs and being part of their stories have given her great joy. These visionary entrepreneurs energize her. When it comes to the secret of success, she names communication, connectivity, time management and critical thinking as the “ingredients” in her recipe.

She believes that Indonesia has lots of hidden talents and with AC Ventures, she wishes to continue tapping into that pool of potential. She aspires to promote Indonesia on the world stage and invest in impactful businesses and innovations that empower underserved communities. Outside her professional life, the kopi susu lover is passionate about many things as well. Currently, she contributes to Griya Asih orphanage as a mentor, promoting education to young students. She is also an avid reader, indulges in affirmation and gratitude journaling, crystal healing; all of which promotes her well-being and wisdom, hoping to inspire others to do the same.