Today, Marc Anthony Klok is best known as a midfielder for the Persib Bandung football club and also Indonesia’s national team. Of course, to those close to him, Marc is perhaps just as much – and arguably more so – a devoted husband and proud father. So, it’s actually not so surprising to learn that his passion for football stemmed in the desire to make his parents proud.

“Since I was young, there was only one purpose in my life, and that was to become professional,” Marc recalls. “It hasn’t always been easy, but that was my goal, my purpose. I had to make my parents proud and become independent.”

And they certainly have reason to be proud. Last year, Marc famously scored the final, decisive goal that sealed the bronze medal for Indonesia in the men’s football tournament of the 31st Southeast Asian Games. True to character, Marc skipped that part when talking about what he considers his greatest achievements. “I will say, becoming a father, for sure,” the 29-year-old answers without hesitation. “It shows me my purpose in life and it makes me responsible for what matters the most. And career wise, I will definitely say getting naturalized as an Indonesian. The fact that a new country embraced me as one of them is a unique and significant move in my life.”

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for Marc to start giving back. Last August saw the footballer collaborate with charity BAGI for Bali in the latter’s #BAGIBola sponsorship program. “With #BAGIBola I want to provide children in need with my help to get a better future – to receive better nutrition, education, motivation and financial help. I want them to dream,” he explains.

In the beginning, Marc Klok was a boy dreaming of making his parents proud. Today, he’s a man striving to make his daughter proud while giving her the best possible life. “And I hope to leave a mark, where I have inspired, educated and helped people getting a better and healthier future,” he says in closing.