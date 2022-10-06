Maxime Bouttier is a multitalented young star with an impressive portfolio in the entertainment industry. The French-Indonesian actor started his professional journey as a model in Bali before moving to Jakarta and delving into the filmmaking world in earnest. Lately, he took the internet by storm with his Hollywood debut in the upcoming comedy Ticket to Paradise – which stars George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Kaitlyn Denver. In the movie, Maxime plays a Balinese character named Gede, the love interest of Denver’s character.

With Ticket to Paradise, Maxime aspires to bring Indonesia to the world stage through his acting chops. So far, he has built for himself quite a large filmography, including TV series and movies across genres. Some of the titles that helped put him on the map include Vampire, Bawang Merah Bawang Putih, and Cahaya Terindah. Maxime was also cast in several web series, including Magic Hour, Rewrite, and Unknown.

Outside of his life as an actor, Maxime is a virtuoso who has been friends with music since he was young. He has showcased his musical talent through videos he uploaded to his YouTube channel, covering iconic opuses from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead, and Muse. He has also produced his own music, including a synthwave piece titled Cyberslave. For the 2018 movie Meet Me After Sunset that he starred in, Maxime also collaborated with co-star Agatha Chelsea on a song titled Sunset.

Every journey to success is filled with hardships and, of course, Maxime had to face plenty of challenges and failures. However, these have only helped Maxime to become a better – and more successful – entertainer. It certainly helps that he has this positive outlook on life. With his excellent work ethic and perseverance, Maxime has proven that he is among the best young actors in Indonesia.