Back in 2015, Michael Sung joined his family’s business, Ever Shine Tex, in 2015 and and eventually rose to the position of director in 2017, becoming the youngest active Director in a listed company at the time. Established in 1974 and listed in the Indonesian Stock Exchange since 1992, PT. Ever Shine Tex Tbk. is a fully integrated Polyamide 6 manufacturer of synthetic yarns and fabrics. The company is best known as the suppliers of the jackets worn by online ride share services such as Gojek, Grab, Shopee and Maxim, and also caters to one of the biggest local apparel brands, Erigo

Under Michael’s direction, Ever Shine Tex, underwent quite a few changes that has led toward progress. “We are now mainly focusing on the local market, partly because right now, Indonesia is the fourth most populated country in the world, yet many other textile companies focus on exports instead of selling locally. We believe that the potential is actually in Indonesia. So, we are focusing on local brands, including up-and-coming ones,” Michael shares. “We are also moving towards greener and more sustainable practices. Internally, we are reusing, recycling and reducing. Last July, we signed an agreement with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce on the Net Zero Hub, and we are the only textile company to do so.”

Besides directing Ever Shine Tex, Michael is also the Deputy Head of Asosiasi Pertekstilan Indonesia – the Indonesian Textile Association – for the Banten region. Appointed since December last year, Michael has been working with the association to push for more regulations that would support the industry. “A lot of people see textile as a sunset industry, but it’s never going to set, actually. Fabric is simply a necessity,” he remarks.

For now, Michael’s overall goal is to reach higher – both for his company and also in terms of his own career. “I’m grateful that I had good mentors that have given me good advice as I grew. One lesson that I remember the most is to not be the smartest person in a room, because when you’re already the smartest, then you have no more room to grow. I really live by those words,” he states in closing.