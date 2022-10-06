For Muchlis Fachri, concern and anxiety can become sources of inspiration. In his hands, unwanted emotions and unspoken opinions are transformed into art. The whole city is his playground; walls and structures are the canvases for him. Cartoon and comic series that coloured his childhood have led him to dive deeper into art. Inspired by his talented father, Muchlis is further assured that art is what he wants to do in life, and he has been creating works for years under the pseudonym “Muklay.”

Muchlis began his career as a visual artist in 2014, accepting commissions and creating murals for his clients. However, it was in 2015 when he started to present his own concepts and themes. The early years of his journey in the art field were filled with difficulties. Art supplies, for one, is expensive, especially for a young artist. He also had to be a solo fighter: From searching for opportunities to submitting works for exhibitions, he did it all himself. Nevertheless, with his creativity and persistence, as well as support from his friends, Muchlis was able to cope with those challenges, which led him to where he is today.

Muchlis has collaborated with a number of well-known artists and brands, and also presented his works at various exhibitions. His has left his trail of creativity on a wall in Los Angeles, a creation born from his collaboration with Indonesian streetwear label 3Second. He has also joined force with Coach to lend his artistic touch to the fashion house’s creations and its Plaza Indonesia store. His talent has also piqued the interest of Japanese apparel label Uniqlo and brought him to work together with Indonesian band RAN.

He calls himself a “mischievous” artist, breaking boundaries and going against trends. Muchlis wishes to see more emerging artists in the future. He also hopes that more and more people across different groups can see his artworks and indulge in a shared passion for anything art.