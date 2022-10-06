Established in 2015, PK Entertainment Group is a concert promoting company as well as a brand activation and creative agency. Its portfolio of clients includes the likes of Google, YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, GoTo and more. Peter Harjani, the company’s co-founder and CEO, shares that in the beginning, entering such a saturated industry was daunting.

“I did not have any experience in event management, let alone concert promoting. And neither did my partners. I learned then that experience and making mistakes are good. From those things, I learned to be a cautious risk-taker; I learned that chances are there for us to take, but numbers and calculations are our best friend,” Peter states.

Seven years after its debut, PK Entertainment Group has successfully promoted some of the biggest names in the global music industry who have come to Indonesia and entertain their fans, including the likes of Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and The Backstreet Boys. Moreover, this year, PK Entertainment Group will be hosting the concerts of Calum Scott, Justin Bieber, LANY and Keshi’s concerts in Jakarta. And next year, the company will bring Westlife to Stadion Madya Jakarta – the band’s biggest concert in Jakarta, according to Peter.

Despite all the great things that PK Entertainment Group has achieved, Peter still feels that there is plenty of room for growth, and plenty of opportunities to take the company forward. “We have big dreams for PK and we really cannot wait for what the future holds for us. We want to branch out to other sectors within the entertainment industry, to create an integrated ecosystem that would complement our existing business units through PK Films, PK Sports and PK Music. One day, when people think of entertainment, PK is the name that will come to mind,” Peter expresses.