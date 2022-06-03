Audacious, Sensual and Mysterious, Herbae Clary Sage from L’Occitane for bold women

Aromatic, invigorating and lightly floral, the new Herbae Clary Sage collection from L’Occitane is an invitation to cast your mind to the scent of Provence on a spring day.

The original signature Herbae by L’Occitane has been pushed to reveal a star ingredient: the precious clary sage with its fuzzy and velvety leaves surrounded by beautiful violet petals. The fragrance has been built around fresh top notes of sparkling bitter orange and Vert de Bergamot which is giving a long lasting freshness. A boost of brightness followed by aromatic inflexions of vibrant red thyme.

At the heart notes, warm clary sage from South of France with its purple facets sets the tone and brings a powerful aromatic note. Combined with wild herbs and majestic angelic seeds, also named herb of angels, it provides softness, while wild grass amplifies herbaceous yet comfortable inflexions of sage.

The mysterious drydown inspired by incense notes exalts senses with woody and smoky undertones of creamy sandalwood and elemi warmed up by ambery trail that creates addiction. An invitation to a mystical and unique journey in Provence with this unconventional fragrance for bold and punchy women.

Discover the limited edition fragrance at L’Occitane stores and website.