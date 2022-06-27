21 masks for tresses that need the frizzy hair treatment

Your hair is essentially your crown, and like other treasures, it must be handled with delicate care. If you’re fond of experimenting with many hairstyles and colours, then it is that much more important to nurture your locks. Here are 21 hair masks to bring your hair back to life.
If you’re already incorporating a conditioner in your hair care routine, wonderful. But when it comes to hair that has been through it all, the occasional hair mask is necessary to keep your tresses from issues like frizziness, colour fades, and worst of all, breakage.
With the right hair mask, all that will be kept at bay, and your hair will thank you for it. If you’re looking for the bare basics conditioner, try out the Kopari Organic Coconut Melt, which is not only a fail-safe option but also doubles as a body moisturiser and makeup remover. However, if you’re in the market for some more technologically advanced formulas, brands like Olaplex and Christophe Robin create some of the most effective ones in the market.
Healthy hair is always the best to style and colour. Even after one use, you can feel the difference, and your hair will look like you’ve just stepped out of the salon. Whether your hair is fine, thick, coloured, or coiled, keep reading for the best hair mask for damaged, dry hair that’s perfect for you.
Plus, while you let the mask do its job for 10 to 20 minutes, it’s the perfect opportunity for you to take some me-time and include some other self-care steps like putting on a face mask or giving yourself a quick massage. That way, by the time you rinse off the hair mask, you’ll not only have gorgeous hair but you will also feel way better after taking a well-deserved break.
Here are 21 of the best hair masks that will revive dry and damaged hair:
This hair mask has long been the favourite amongst shoppers and it’s not surprising. With B group vitamins, algae, and rosehip oil, the clinically-tested formula works for a variety of hair types. Rich in amino acids, fatty acids, and minerals, the Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask is the perfect addition to your hair care routine.
Another crowd-pleaser is the Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque. With one treatment, the formula tames frizz and adds shine to your locks, while simultaneously repairing the hair from the inside out. If you’ve been suffering from hair that constantly gets itself into a knot, this sulphate- and paraben-free mask also comes with a tangle tamer to help comb your hair painlessly.
Do your hair goals include smooth and glossy locks? The Virtue Labs Restorative Treatment Mask features some of the most exciting tech for hair to date: the exclusive Alpha Keratine 60ku complex. Safe for colour- and chemically-treated hair, the formula works for all hair types to deliver an intense shot of hydration. The result? Silky soft hair that is ready for the next heat styling session.
Just as the name suggests, this hair treatment mask is designed specifically for those with fine hair. When it comes to that particular hair type, it’s important to hydrate the strands without weighing them down — which is a balancing act for most hair masks. Rich with shea butter, panthenol, and hydrolysed keratin this moisturising mask is perfect for hair that is super thirsty. Plus, if you love a good scent, this one is perfumed with the brand’s fragrance, Melrose Place.
Looking for indulgence in a tub? Then you’ve found it. A celebrity favourite, the Oribe Signature Moisture Masque features decadent and hair-reviving ingredients such as macadamia oil and wild mango butter. The sulphate-free formula works best for those with thick, coarse, curly, dry, or damaged hair — so those with fine hair are better off with our other picks. While you may be tempted to leave the mask overnight (in an attempt to get the best result), it is not advisable as a keratin-infused formula like this may lead to breakage when left on too long.
However, if your hair is deeply damaged and is coarse in nature, then this Aveda mask is the one for you. The rich cream texture delivers nutrient-rich moisture and hydration to your locks, restoring any dull tresses to their former shiny glory. Infused with pomegranate seed oil, omega 5, mango butter, and coconut oil, it works to revitalise the hair while also leaving it soft to the touch.
This formula has been around for a while, and it remains to be one of the favourites in the market. Perfect for those with medium to thick hair, a five-minute masking session with this will result in nourished and bouncy hair. Its star ingredient, argan oil, is famed for its wonderful benefits for the hair, adding both hydration and shine. The formula is an absolute treat to the senses, as it is fragranced with the label’s signature spicy floral scent.
While this hair mask might not be as accessible locally, it is the perfect solution for super dry hair. The rich and creamy texture makes it the perfect answer for hair that has been damaged from heat and the elements. Packed with nutrient-rich ingredients like sea buckthorn, essential fatty acids, and jojoba seed oil, the Amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask provides superior hydration without ever weighing your hair down. Get your hands on a tub and experience hair that is more soft and silky than ever.
Porous hair can be difficult to manage, and it can get tangled in a flash. The Davines Nourishing Miracle Mask works double time as it hydrates the hair while making it easy to tease out the stubborn tangles. This buttery texture boasts the brand’s medley of molecules, named Biacidic Bond Complex, which tackles breakage and seals split ends to result in shiny and resilient hair after each use.
Just because you’re suffering from split ends, it doesn’t mean it’s time to go to the hairdresser. Instead, try out the Percy & Reed Bye Bye Dry Hydrating TLC Mask to rescue your hair from the scissors. The award-winning formula is specifically created to treat damaged locks, featuring powerful restorative ingredients such as marshmallow root extract, aloe, and coconut oil.
If your hair is dry but your scalp is oily, try out the Art+Acre restorative hair mask. Infused with repairing proteins, nourishing vitamins, an array of antioxidants, and fatty acids, this deeply conditioning mask restores dry and damaged hair without causing your scalp to go haywire. Leave it on for 5-20 minutes to benefit from its powerful ingredients.
This sulphate-free formula is a favourite for a reason. The brand is famous for creating some of the most effective hair care products, and the No.3 Hair Perfector Treatment is no exception. Developed by chemists, Olaplex uses a patented bond-building technology that works to rebuild your hair from the inner layer out. Use once a week to reverse the damage done and bring your hair back to life.
As mentioned in the introduction, the Kopari Organic Coconut Melt is a wonderful place to start if you’re new to hair masking. Using sustainably-sourced organic coconut oil, the holy grail hydrator is a gamechanger when used as a hair mask. Soft and fast-absorbing, the cream is meant to be used on dry, unwashed hair from root to tip for at least 40 minutes, or overnight if you feel like it. After rinsing it off, shampoo your tresses twice to completely wash it off, and voila, your hair will be totally nourished.
If you’re unsure of your hair type and just need a hair mask that works, then the Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask with Prickly Pear Oil is the one to add to your cart. Considered to be the most universal hydrating mask, both fine and thick hair can benefit from the formulation. The price might be up there for 250ml, but thanks to its versatility, it’ll be worth every penny. Leave on for about 15 minutes and rinse, or if you want it to go the extra mile, apply under a shower cap and put a hot towel on top.
With a wallet-friendly price tag, the Kristin Ess Strand Strengthening Reconstructive Moisture Mask is a great introductory treatment for those who want to dip their toe in the hair masking realm. It works to combat dull and dry locks with its combination of coconut oil and shea butter. Suitable for all hair types, this hair mask is another fail-safe option to add to your routine.
Do you spend a lot of time in the sun? Take the Kiehl’s Olive Fruit Oil Deeply Repairing Hair Mask with you on your next vacation to spare yourself the damage that comes from swimming at the beach or in the pool. Your hair fibres will thank you for the healthy dose of this conditioning mask that restores the moisture content. While olive fruit oil is the star ingredient for this formula, it is paired with avocado oil and sunflower seed oil to maximise the moisturising benefits.
Much of Gisou offerings are powered by sustainably-sourced honey, and this Honey Infused Hair Mask is no different. A natural humectant, the ingredient strengthens the hair while undoing damage. Use once or twice a week to nourish the hair, boost hair’s elasticity, repair breakage, and add head-turning shine.
Boasting four powerful botanical oils, the Sisley Paris Hair Rituel Regenerating Hair Care Mask not only revives damaged and lacklustre locks, it also energises the scalp to strengthen damaged hair from the root. The four botanicals, shea, macadamia, camellia, and hazelnut oils team up to nourish the hair fibre from the core to result in immediately stronger, softer, and shinier hair.
This fabulous rose-infused mask will be a welcome treat after a long day. Brimming with hair-loving ingredients, the Aesop Rose Hair & Scalp Moisturising Masque features two other star ingredients: beta carotene and lavender stem. The combination of the three create a hydrating tonic that leaves the hair soft and lustrous. Use for at least 20 minutes to get the most benefits from this hair mask.
If you’re familiar with Dr Barbara Sturm’s skincare line, then you can expect the same amount of clinical goodness in this hair care line. Our pick is the Repair Hair Mask which specifically targets dry and damaged hair. Cationic hyaluronic acid and organic shea butter provide long-lasting suppleness, while the hemi-squalane prepares the hair for your styling routine. The fast-acting German-made formula works in just 3 minutes, so if you’re a person on the go, this is a wonderful treat for your tresses.
Vegan formulas tend to be hit or miss, but with the Le Labo Hinoki Hair Mask, the trusty formula conditions the hair to leave it soft and smooth. With a blend of spirulina extract and coconut oil, the luxurious cream will quickly become a shower staple. If scents like rose and coconut are not your cup of tea, this one is infused with the warm and mesmerising Hinoki scent that is inspired by the Buddhist temples of Mount Koya in Japan.