5 beauty trends brought to the zeitgeist by Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber has been having a moment for quite a while now. The social media realm has been perpetually buzzing with all the beauty choices she’s making, so much so that it feels like each time she posts on TikTok and Instagram, fans go into an instant mania. Credited for some of the biggest trends of the year, Hailey Bieber clearly has her finger on the pulse — especially now that she is running her very own skincare line, Rhode. To say that it was a success is an understatement, as the label constantly sells out with each restocks, and appears to be keeping its adoring fans and skincare aficionados on a waitlist. The Peptide Lip Treatment (which comes in three variations: unscented, salted caramel, and watermelon slice) is already an award-winning lip product. Beauty editors across the world also lauded the Barrier Restore Cream for its comforting and moisturising qualities. On the other hand, the Peptide Glazing Fluid was one of the most anticipated beauty releases of the year, especially after Bieber’s prelude postings via Rhode’s Instagram account. But aside from running her business, Hailey Bieber is also a beauty trendsetter in her own right. Read on to discover the beauty trends chalked up to this model. Glazed doughnut nails

Repping Rhode.

One of the latest nail trends to hit the mainstream is the ‘glazed doughnut’ nails. Just as the name suggests, it’s a deliciously glossy and shimmery nail trend that somewhat remains neutral, except, of course, the holographic shift that makes for the perfect Instagram shot.

Easily done at home, and familiar for almost all nail techs now, you can get the look and have it fit your business casual or even holiday looks.

Intense, dewy complexion, AKA glazed doughnut skin

Bieber rocking her iconic glazed skin look.

Walking in step with her contemporaries, Hailey Bieber also launched her very own skincare line: Rhode. While many celebrity beauty brands battle and struggle to get their share of the market, it seems that Rhode is doing just fine, with everything currently sold out, and a long waitlist to boot.

In the earliest promo pictures for the brand, Bieber sported an ultra-dewy complexion look that left the comment section in a frenzy, thus beginning the dawn of the ‘glazed doughnut’ skin, and subsequently, the success of this brand.

Model-off-duty sleek bun

Hailey and Justin Bieber on his 27th birthday.

As a model herself, she is no stranger to the exquisite model-off-duty look that many girls strive to achieve — and her sleek buns are one of the easiest ways to efficiently get the chic and polished finish.

It also doesn’t hurt that the style is perfect for second-day, or even third-day hair — which makes this hairstyle all the more ubiquitous, even among those that are constantly running on a busy schedule.

Brushed up brows

Bieber on her 25th birthday.

Lucious brows have been in the mainstream for some time now, Hailey Bieber does it right. With the advent of brow gels that defy gravity and time, this brow look has become one of the quickest ways to style the brows without putting too much effort into it.

For those with a healthy amount of brows, it can even be a one-and-done step. However, for those with sparse hair there, you might still need to bring in your favourite pencils and stencils.

The latest: Brownie glazed lips

Sensing a theme here? The newest trend she has sparked is the ‘brownie glazed’ lips. Although many across social media has called Bieber out for appropriating other culture, it’s safe to say that she has made a lot of people ditch their matte liquid lipsticks and take the bold route with a full swipe of gloss.

All images credit: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Malaysia