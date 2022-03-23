Best anti-aging moisturisers for every skin type

While beauty trends these days are all about light makeup and dewy skin, an effective anti-aging moisturiser can make a world of a difference in the appearance of your complexion. After all, there’s truly nothing like naturally healthy skin.

But first, what happens when the skin ages? Although this may all depend on your diet, lifestyle, and heredity, the slightest of changes you may begin noticing is dullness. According to licensed aesthetician Christopher Panzica, this is because mature skin begins to slow its process of skin cell turnover and collagen production.

To combat this sign of ageing, add retinol into your evening skincare routine to rejuvenate your complexion.

You’ll also encounter age spots, which is just a sign that you’ve had some fun in the sun. It’s never too late to include an SPF into your beauty regimen, but to tackle these tough spots, you’ll benefit from the brightening power of niacinamide. This powerful ingredient not only eradicates the sunspots, but it does so gently — so much so that it’s safe for acne-prone and eczema-prone skin types.

Now that we have a few ideas of what we should tackle, what are some of the best solutions for our skin?