The Best Chinese New Year Skincare Releases for the Year of the Tiger

Here’s our pick of the best Chinese New Year skincare collections and limited-edition releases for 2022.

Start the new lunar year with your best face forward — we’ve rounded up all the lotions and potions, creams, balms (well, the serums and essences and moisturisers!) to get your hands on for spring. All packed up in regal red and gold, these limited-edition Chinese New Year skincare releases will ensure good luck, and good skin.

The Best Chinese New Year Skincare Releases 2022

Chantecaille

The bestselling Bio Lifting Mask from Chantecaille is getting a little facelift of its own, with a supercharged new formula and festive red and gold packaging. The Bio Lifting Mask+ (note that plus sign!) is packed full of botanicals and peptides that reduce the look of fine lines and visibly contour the face, while a new lifting agent smoothens and moisturises. With this product, the brand continues to support the SUJÁN Tiger and Leopard Conservation Project in Rajasthan, India. And, complementing the mask, is a limited edition ruby red lipstick — the nourishing and super-emollient Lip Veil.

Chantecaille’s Lunar New Year-edition Bio Lifting Mask+ and Lip Veil (Ruby) are available to purchase online.

Charlotte Tilbury

To celebrate Chinese New Year, Charlotte Tilbury has released its award-winning Magic Cream moisturiser in a limited-edition casing, a glorious red tiger print lid. Pick it up on its own, or in a duo (with a LNY lipstick of your choice) or in a makeup kit with a LNY lipstick of your choice and a limited-edition version of the Airbrush Flawless Finish pressed setting powder.

Charlotte Tilbury’s limited-edition Lunar New Year Magic Cream is available to purchase online.

Clarins

This exclusive limited-edition of Clarins’ bestselling Double Serum features the same potent formula in the same innovative bottle — with a stunning tiger illustration for the new lunar year. Delivering made-to-measure dosage with a rotating push button, the serum combines 21 effective anti-ageing water and oil-soluble ingredients for regeneration, nutrition, hydration, oxygenation and protection. A set includes the Double Serum (Tiger Limited Edition), an Extra-Firming Neck & Décolleté Care treatment, and an Extra-Firming Treatment Essence.

Clarins’ Double Serum (Tiger Limited Edition) is available to purchase online.

Clinique

To celebrate the Year of Tiger, Clinique’s bestselling powerful serum for dark spots and discolouration and cult-favourite dermatologist-developed face moisturiser now come in limited-edition red and gold packaging. We especially like the look of the lotion (that lucky tiger head lid!), and its silky, easy-to-absorb formula is a winner.

Clinique’s Limited Edition Even Better Clinical™ Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter and Limited Edition Jumbo Dramatically Different™ Moisturizing Lotion+ are available to purchase online.

Fresh

Fresh is collaborating with Canto-pop artist Alfred Hui for a special Chinese New Year collection of skincare favourites. Choose from bestsellers like the powerhouse antioxidant Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence, and the black tea complex-packed Firming Peptides Serum, Firming Corset Cream and Instant Perfecting Mask — all designed to keep your skin moisturised, and luminous-looking.

The “Fresh x Alfred Hui CNY Edition” is available to purchase online.

LA MER

Celeb-favourite skincare brand La Mer has released this limited-edition Hydration Adventure Collection, so you start the new year fresh and rejuvenated. The five-piece set comes with The Concentrate, The Eye Concentrate, The Hydrating Infused Emulsion, bestselling Crème de la Mer, and this vibrant red and green tiger print pouch!

The La Mer Hydration Adventure Collection is available to purchase online.

L’Occitane

For a little bit of indulgence, look to French brand L’Occitane’s Chinese New Year offerings — limited-edition versions of rich and moisturising products from its almond line: the sweet almond oil-enriched body wash and the nourishing almond milk concentrate body lotion.

L’Occitane’s CNY Almond Shower Oil and Almond Milk Concentrate are available to purchase online.

LUSH

Lush’s Year of the Tiger collection includes everything from bath bombs to bubble bars, face masks, foot scrubs, shampoo bars and even (cotton) gift wrapping — we love the super cute jasmine Lucky Cat Bubble Bar and the Lunar New Year Knot Wrap. Browse the whole collection online or in-store.

Lush’s Lunar New Year 2022 collection is available to purchase online.

Origins

Origins’ super-soothing water-like treatment lotion is getting dressed in red for the new lunar year. The Mega-Mushroom Soothing Treatment Lotion harnesses the power of nutrient-rich super foods used in traditional Chinese medicine, like reishi mushroom, sea buckthorn and fermented chaga, for supple, soft and healthier-looking skin.

The Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ Lunar New Year Mega-Mushroom Soothing Treatment Lotion is available to purchase online.

Shiseido

Perhaps the most stunning bottle on this list yet, Shiseido’s Lunar New Year offering is not just limited-edition packaging but a reformulation. Its Ultimune Power Infusing Serum now has muGenerationRED Technology™, which is a very long way of saying you’re getting a potent blend of everything you need for radiant-looking skin. Star ingredients include fermented roselle, heartleaf, reishi mushroom, and iris root.

The Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Serum is available to purchase online.

Sulwhasoo

We love Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo at the office. For the new lunar year, three bestsellers are getting a little red-and-gold makeover — ‘Lucky Knot’ editions of the anti-aging serum-essence, and the ginseng-infused renewing cream and renewing serum.

The Sulwhasoo Lucky Knot Collection is available to purchase online.

Tatcha

Packed with Japanese superfood ingredients like Akita rice, Okinawa algae, and Uji green tea, The Essence from Tatcha is exactly what you’d need in that skincare transitioning stage between a harsh, cold winter to a (hopefully) gentler spring. The limited-edition bottle doesn’t hurt either. It’s available to purchase at Lane Crawford.

(Hero image courtesy of Tatcha, featured image courtesy of Clinique)

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Hong Kong