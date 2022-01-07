20 of the best products for curly hair care

It is a truth universally acknowledged that straight hair is a tad bit easier to handle than curls and waves. These unruly locks take a long time to be tamed, which in turn, prolongs the process of getting ready before any occasion. Having to deal with tangles, frizz, and dryness on a daily basis can be overwhelming and tiresome. So what is the best solution for curly hair care?

Considering the fact that curly hair is naturally dry, one of the key steps to lock moisture in your scalp is to deep condition your hair. In addition to regular washing, you must also massage your curls with specialised creams or potions. This helps nourish the roots of the natural hair as well as strengthen the cuticles. Curls that are thoroughly hydrated look healthy and exhibit a visible shine.

It is crucial to dry your tresses as gently as possible to prevent them from breaking. After every wash, squeeze excess water with a soft towel, preferably a microfiber one, and let your curls air dry. Even when you use a curler or a blowdryer on your waves, make sure you apply a heat protectant. Overexposure to heat can make your hair brittle, and we know what that means! A viable device to manage your curls is a hair diffuser that doesn’t strip your hair of moisture.

Apart from the basic steps of hair care, there are a lot of products that you can rely on to give your curls the extra oomph. From creams to serums to sprays, the market abounds in a sea of specialised lustre hair care products. We have carefully evaluated some of the best products and listed them below for you to have a look at. Depending on your hair type, texture, and issue, you can pick the product that would suit your condition the best.

Read on to find the most suitable products for curly hair care

(Featured image credit: Pexels; Hero image credit: Unsplash)

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Malaysia