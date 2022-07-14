These SPF foundations will give you optimal sun protection

In Singapore’s forever summer, it pays to beef up sun protection with foundations that comes with SPF to keep you safeguard the complexion from the sun’s harmful effects such as sun spots, premature ageing, as well as irritation.

Many dermatologists have emphasised the importance of wearing SPF every day, and more brands have begun to incorporate this important ingredient of skincare into their beauty products. While it’s recommended to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 regardless of whether you’re wearing makeup, adding extra protection with your foundation is always a smart idea.

It is critical to protect your skin from the sun, and finding makeup with SPF makes it easier. However, there is one major caveat: the majority of SPF foundations do not go much higher than SPF 25, which is less than the necessary SPF 30 for daily use. So, continue wearing a separate sunscreen and think of the protection provided by your foundation as an extra insurance policy. After all, the more the SPF, the better. Combining these two steps into your beauty routine provides an extra layer of protection so you’re totally protected from harmful rays. Here’s a list of the best foundations with SPF to add to your makeup bag right now.

Invest in these best foundations with SPF for the ultimate sun protection: