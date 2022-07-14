These SPF foundations will give you optimal sun protection

In Singapore’s forever summer, it pays to beef up sun protection with foundations that comes with SPF to keep you safeguard the complexion from the sun’s harmful effects such as sun spots, premature ageing, as well as irritation.
Many dermatologists have emphasised the importance of wearing SPF every day, and more brands have begun to incorporate this important ingredient of skincare into their beauty products. While it’s recommended to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 regardless of whether you’re wearing makeup, adding extra protection with your foundation is always a smart idea.
It is critical to protect your skin from the sun, and finding makeup with SPF makes it easier. However, there is one major caveat: the majority of SPF foundations do not go much higher than SPF 25, which is less than the necessary SPF 30 for daily use. So, continue wearing a separate sunscreen and think of the protection provided by your foundation as an extra insurance policy. After all, the more the SPF, the better. Combining these two steps into your beauty routine provides an extra layer of protection so you’re totally protected from harmful rays. Here’s a list of the best foundations with SPF to add to your makeup bag right now.
Invest in these best foundations with SPF for the ultimate sun protection:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- M.A.C Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation
- Shiseido Syncro Skin Self Refreshing Foundation SPF 35
- ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
- Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Liquid Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Liquid Foundation
- Dior Forever Skin Glow Hydrating Foundation SPF 15
- Clinique Even Better Glow Liquid Foundation Makeup SPF 15
- Estée Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation SPF 45
- Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Soft Radiance Foundation SPF 50
Grab this foundation with SPF 35 PA++++ from Shiseido for an even skin tone. This beautifully textured foundation is suitable for every skin type and designed to render your complexion flawless. It is a weightless foundation, with ActiveForce technology that synchronises with skin and self-refreshes nonstop for a 24-hour just-applied look and flawless finish.
A tinted serum packed with active nourishing ingredients and non-nano zinc oxide SPF 40 that provides sheer coverage. This weightless, light-coverage foundation combines the benefits of skin care, makeup and sun protection in one easy step. Created with a blend of hyaluronic acids, plant-based squalane and niacinamide, it evens tone, softens fine lines and imperfections while drying down to a natural, dewy finish. It also creates a natural barrier for your skin care, sealing in hydration, plumping skin and boosting benefits.
This SPF 15 foundation was made for those ultra-long days that you don’t have the time to retouch your makeup. Formulated with color-true NAI pigments, it maintains your skin’s pH level so that color stays put all day long without caking or creasing. The transfer-resistant formula is infused with perlite and silica to ensure that excessive oils are absorbed, leaving behind a shine-free velvety matte complexion.
Heat- and humidity-resistant, this new-generation SPF 15 foundation is available in an expansive array of shades. It delivers up to 24 hours of color-true wear and hydration while helping to visibly reduce pores for a smooth, radiant complexion.
Available in 20 colors, this light-reflecting foundation offers both precise color matching and broad-spectrum protection (SPF 15, to be exact). And, since it’s fragrance-free, it won’t irritate sensitive skin types.
This moisturising makeup is infused with the brand’s hydrating IonCharged Water along with probiotic technology to soothe skin and chia-seed extract to nourish. The lightweight formula immediately helps even your skin tone while covering redness, dark spots and imperfections. It delivers a radiant, natural-looking glow that lasts for up to 12 hours and even has broad-spectrum protection, too.
The fade-resistant moisturising, nourishing and protecting formula contains a blend of advanced elastomers and light-diffusing powders to create the perfect radiant surface. Designed to create the appearance of flawless skin, this foundation also nourishes with breathable protection and is infused with hyaluronic acid to moisturize for a plump, dewy look. A trio of natural oils including balsam copaiba, andiroba, açai and anti-inflammatory noni fruit extract nourish and calm the skin while broad-spectrum SPF 50 helps protect from the harmful effects of the sun.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.