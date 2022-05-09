The best Hyaluronic Acid Serums for Hydrated, Supple and Healthy Skin

Hydration is the key to healthy skin. And no, we don’t just mean maintaining our water intake but also our skin’s moisture levels by the routine application of serums and moisturisers. While many products can give you glowing skin, the one that ensures it remains hydrated is hyaluronic acid.

What is hyaluronic acid?

Hyaluronic acid is a molecule that naturally exists in our skin and holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water. However, its measure starts depleting with age, resulting in skin conditions like dryness, dullness, loss of elasticity and the appearance of signs of ageing like fine lines. This is where hyaluronic acid serums come to our rescue.

A humectant, hyaluronic acid is known to attract and hold water, making the skin look nourished with continuous hydration and plumping effect. It further enhances our skin’s firmness and strengthens its natural moisture barrier.

Hyaluronic acid makes the skin feel soft, smooth and super supple to the touch. Using just a few drops of the serum underneath the moisturiser or any other face serum is the best way to reap the goodness of hyaluronic acid. This is because the serum would retain the moisturising properties of the product layered on top of it to provide us with long-lasting hydration throughout the day.

While it doesn’t directly help in diminishing the signs of ageing, the plumping effect of the skin does make the fine lines look reduced. Furthermore, regular use of a hyaluronic acid serum leads to healthy and dewy-looking skin.

How to choose the best hyaluronic acid serums?

Here are a few things to note while choosing a hyaluronic acid serum:

1. They work well when formulated with other ingredients and antioxidants like vitamin C, niacinamide, ceramide, vitamin B5 and peptides among others.

2. Avoid serums that have parabens, minerals oils, alcohol, silicone, added fragrances, dyes and other harmful chemicals.

3. Note the form of hyaluronic acid in the serum in terms of their molecular weight, as they have different benefits. While lower weight molecules penetrate deep into your skin to enhance elasticity and work on minimising fine lines, the higher weight molecules retain moisture on the skin’s surface to make it look hydrated and supple.

So, if you’ve been meaning to score a good hyaluronic acid serum to add to your skincare trunk, our edit of some of the best ones is what you should be skimming through.

Here are the best hyaluronic acid serums for a hydrated and healthy skin