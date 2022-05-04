Your guide to the best natural skincare products to indulge in right now

The skin care and beauty industry has undergone some paradigm shifts over the past few years. The most significant one, being an inclination towards everything natural and clean.
Be it DIY-ing remedies at home or indulging in skincare products formulated with natural and certified organic ingredients, everybody everywhere is becoming more thoughtful with their skin care choices. And justly so! After all, the use of natural components in our daily skin care regimen is far healthier and safer for our skin and also for the planet too.
While preparing their own organic skin care mixes might not be everybody’s cup of tea, investing in good quality natural skincare products is the best way to let your skin breathe in the goodness of all-things-natural. They include ingredients derived from different plants (and their parts like seeds, bark, roots, flowers), superfoods, soil and the ocean. Such skincare products offer an effective mix of botanical extracts, essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They nurture and restore our skin’s health in the most natural ways.
However, it is indeed confusing for you to understand all those ingredients, the relative terminologies and consequently choosing the right products for yourself. And hence, we have carefully chalked out some of the best natural skincare products and curated this list.
Whether you’re looking for new essentials to add to your existing repertoire or setting on your skin care journey differently, this guide is all that you need! From moisturisers and body lotions to cleansers, exfoliants, serums and toners, among others, this list has it all.
The best natural skincare products to try for a healthy skin
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Firming Cashmere Cream
- Weleda Skin Food Lip Balm
- Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm
- Youth To The People Mandelic Acid + Superfood Unity Exfoliant
- Kopari Coconut Hydrating Body Milk
- Follain Moisturiser: Replenish + Protect
- True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil
- Osmia Black Clay Cleansing Facial Soap
- Juice Beauty Oil Free Moisturiser
- Ren Clean Skincare Clearcalm Non-Drying Spot Treatment
- Indie Lee CoQ-10 Toner
- Pai Skincare Light Work Rosehip Cleansing Oil
- Buttah Skin CocoShea Revitalizing Cream
- EleVen By Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35
- Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy Resurfacing Clarity Mask
- Kypris Deep Forest Clay Clarifying Mask & Exfoliant
- Goop Goopglow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator
- Tata Harper Skincare Elixir Vitae Serum
- Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum
- Versed Gentle Cycle Milky Cleanser
A cream that feels as soft as cashmere on the skin, the Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Firming cream as the name suggests, aims at giving your skin a smoother, younger and firmer look. It has a patented combination of hyaluronic acid, resveratrol and vegan collagen booster that helps in correcting wrinkles and replumping the skin.
This dermatologically-tested and non-comedogenic cream has an aromatic complex, with notes of orange blossom, thyme, chamomile, basil and lemongrass that lends it a light fragrance. The product is suitable for all skin types.
A nourishing balm for dry and chapped lips, the Skin Food Lip Balm is formulated with botanical extracts and natural oils and waxes. Delivering intense nourishment and hydration to your lips, this lip balm keeps them soft and supple whilst protecting them against cold weather and dry indoor air.
It’s a certified natural skincare product that you can’t go wrong with.
A product that quickly melts onto your skin to dissolve even the toughest makeup and other pollution residues, is this cleansing balm made with natural ingredients.
The goodness of sunflower oil and ginger root oil cleanses and nourishes the skin, while the extract of moringa tree keeps it fresh and purified. Papaya extracts act as a natural exfoliator whereas, the formula also contains Farmacy’s patented variant of Echinacea Purpurea GreenEnvy, which is a natural antioxidant.
This cruelty-free product is formulated without parabens, synthetic fragrances, mineral oils, phthalate and formaldehyde donor.
Combining three gentle acids with superfood antioxidants like kale, liquorice root and green tea is this leave-on liquid exfoliant by Youth To The People. While it clears pores and evens out the skin tone, it also helps in smoothening the skin texture and supporting its protective barrier.
To reap its benefits, apply it on your face after cleansing with a cotton pad or pour it into your hands and sweep it all over the skin.
The Kopari body milk is one of the best natural skincare products that you can incorporate in your daily beauty routine. It’s a moisturising and super creamy daily lotion that’s enriched with the properties of shea butter and chamomile.
It helps soothe stressed out skin and absorbs quickly into the deepest layers without leaving any greasy residue behind. Topped with a light coconut milk fragrance, this lotion is the perfect addition to your kit of essentials especially if you have dull and dry skin.
Clinically proven to improve the skin’s elasticity and visibly smoothen the look of wrinkles and fine lines, the Follain moisturiser is a lightweight formulation that delivers intense hydration.
It contains jojoba oil, cocoa butter, shea butter, sodium hyaluronate, antioxidants and omegas, Bakuchiol (plant-derived alternative to retinol) and Matrixyl Synthe’6 peptide. All these ingredients work together to moisturise your skin, protect it from free radicals and leave it feeling smoother and more supple.
This moisturiser is EWG verified, cruelty and gluten free, dermatologically-tested and free from artificial fragrances. It is suitable for combination, dry and normal skin types.
True Botanicals is one of the most popular natural skincare brands and their Pure Radiance Oil is a great product to get your hands on if you’re yearning to indulge in organic skin care. It targets signs of ageing like dullness, fine lines and wrinkles and is clinically proven to be effective. The oil is a blend of 14 seed oils, Omega-3 fatty acids, algae extract and astaxanthin, which gives you a youthful-looking skin that’s hydrated and visibly plump.
It is further fragranced with hints of neroli, jasmine and rose to make the experience of using this oil as subtly exotic as possible. It is also hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.
Include the goodness of natural ingredients with the Black Clay Facial Soap from one of the best natural skin care brands Osmia. Having many benefits, the soap is made with black Australian clay and Dead Sea mud to balance out and tone your skin. The presence of organic almond, castor bean oils and avocado help condition the skin to leave it soft and nourished, while the coconut milk aids in creating a white lather.
This soap soothes even acne-prone skin and is safe to be used by people who suffer from perioral dermatitis. It is also suitable for normal, combination and problem-prone skin.
A lightweight oil-free moisturiser, this cream is formulated with organic ingredients like algae, pomegranate, aloe, cucumber and avocado. The moisturiser provides intense hydration and restores your skin’s moisture with plant-derived glycerin and sodium hyaluronate. While it soothes your skin, organic sage, lemon balm and dandelion botanicals purifies and detoxifies it. Also Vitamins C and B5 further promote a healthy-looking skin.
This cruelty-free moisturiser is ideal for oily, combination and acne-prone skin. It is formulated without any presence of potentially harmful chemicals, artificial dyes and synthetic fragrances.
This vegan and cruelty-free spot treatment is perfect for anybody who faces skin issues like spots, consequent redness and excess sebum. It is a non-drying treatment cream that visibly reduces spots in a few hours, controls oil on the surface and supports the skin’s natural renewal process. It is a mix of ingredients like willow bark extract, maritime pine, thyme extracts and prebiotic chlorella extract.
You can either apply it directly on the spot, on areas prone to breakouts or mix a few drops of it in your moisturiser and apply all over your face.
Looking for an alcohol-free toner to add to your skincare essentials? Well, look no further because the Indie Lee toner is what you should stock up on. Curated with aloe vera, cucumber, chamomile, sage, hyaluronic acid and the antioxidant powerhouse CoQ-10, this hydrating toner balances and refreshes your skin like no other.
It’s a non-drying spritzer that softens and primes your skin to relieve it of all the environmental stressors it’s exposed to. The toner is ideal for all skin types and is also formulated without essential oils.
It’s time to say yes to effortless makeup removal with this rosehip fruit extract cleansing oil that suits even sensitive skin. It’s a gentle yet super efficient formula that leaves you with a clean and soft skin sans any irritation, redness or dryness. It feels soothing on the skin and does not sting in the eyes.
It is 100 percent natural and 90 percent organic that unquestionably makes it one of the best natural skincare products to invest in. Use the oil by massaging two to three pumps of it on dry skin to dissolve the daily build-up. Then add a few drops of water to create a light milky-lather and rinse it off.
Promoting a radiant skin with an improved tone and texture, is the CocoShea Revitalizing Cream that’s a blend of African rich butters, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. The cream locks in the moisture to deeply hydrate your skin and restore the glow for a more youthful-looking feel.
It is recommended for normal-to-combination melanin rich skin types and is ideal to be used after the vitamin C serum.
Combining sun protection and skin hydration in its make, is the Unrivaled Sun Serum that can be used daily over moisturiser or under makeup. It absorbs quickly into the skin, lending it a silky smooth and demi-matte velvety finish.
The product does not include any chemical SPFs and is both vegan and cruelty-free. It leaves no white cast behind hence, making it one of the best natural skincare products to have.
Blue Tansy Mask by Herbivore is an all natural mask that clarifies the skin, with BHAs from white willow bark and fruit enzymes (papaya and pineapple). It is mixed with aloe and blue tansy essential oil to further soothe the appearance of irritated patches and redness.
Targeting skin concerns like enlarged pores, uneven skin texture and dullness, the mask is suitable for oily, blemish-prone and combination skin types. It has a cooling gel texture with a deeply herbaceous but slightly medicinal fragrance.
This clarifying mask is enriched with nature in the form of cleansing clay, mineral-rich oceanic salt, botanical exfoliants, soothing algae and extracts from trees, roots, leaves, flowers and fruits. It is quite literally a powerhouse of natural ingredients which work together to give you a clear, bright and soft skin.
The Kypris mask is suitable for oily, combination and imbalanced complexions and can be used daily as an exfoliation mask.
The Goopglow is a dual-action microdermabrasion exfoliant delivering the benefits and goodness of both physical and chemical exfoliation. The marshmallow-like formula is a mix of potent micro-exfoliating minerals like alumina, silica, garnet and quartz along with glycolic acid. Together, they help slough off the dead skin cells, refine the appearance of pores, smoothen the uneven texture and consequently leave your skin looking healthy and radiant.
This product is like a facial in a jar and is one of the most loved natural skincare products. Since this exfoliator gets its colour from natural ingredients, it may vary from batch to batch.
Get that ultimate fix for your wrinkles with the Tata Harper Elixir Vitae, an intense serum that’s formulated to target severe wrinkles. Consisting of 72 high-performance botanical ingredients, this serum aims at managing fine lines, wrinkles, loss of elasticity and dryness and restoring your skin’s natural, youthful appearance.
The 72 ingredients (or sources of goodness) are carefully divided to fight different concerns—26 for plumping hydration, 31 to reduce the look of wrinkles, 4 to volumize the look of skin and 11 with antioxidant properties, precisely.
Active Botanical Serum by Vintner’s Daughter is a luxurious face oil that’s nothing less than a transformative serum packed with the power of plant-based ingredients. The oil contains 22 of the world’s most nutrient-rich botanicals and essential oils to provide your skin with nourishment and moisturisation.
It’s also formulated with the brand’s signature Phyto Radiance Infusion, a 21-day process where whole plants, over the course of three weeks, infuse their potent nutrients into the formula.
The Gentle Cycle Milky Cleanser is a lightweight, pH balanced and hydrating cleanser that gently rids your skin of all the grim and makeup to leave it feeling soft, smooth and moisturised. It works amazingly well for both dry and acne-prone skin types alike. From purifying the skin to helping restore and protect it, this natural cleanser does it all.
While the oat milk (anti-inflammatory) and marula oil (antioxidant-rich), soothes and nourishes dry and irritated skin, the balancing probiotics and blackberry vinegar strengthens the skin’s barrier and calms redness.
FAQs
What is the difference between natural and organic products?
The basic difference between natural and organic products is that while natural products are made of natural ingredients, they might not be free of chemicals (in regards to how the plants are grown). Whereas, organic products are strictly made of plant-based ingredients farmed without the use pesticides, synthetic chemicals or artificial fertilisers. Also, there isn’t any type of formal guidelines and regulation around the term ‘natural’ while there is for the term ‘organic’.
What are the main ingredients of natural skincare products?
Ingredients for natural skincare products are derived and extracted from various plants, water bodies and everything that’s produced by nature or present in it. Some of the most commonly incorporated natural ingredients are aloe vera, clay, argan oil, liquorice root extract, bentonite clay, jojoba oil, avocado, sunflower seed oil, chamomile, green tea, coconut oil, pomegranate, shea butter and tea tree oil among many others.
Are natural skincare products cruelty-free?
Both ‘natural’ and ‘cruelty-free’ are separate terms and it is not necessary for natural skincare products to be cruelty-free or vice versa. This is because animal-derived ingredients are considered natural since they aren’t produced artificially, whereas a lot of cruelty-free products are also formulated with toxic ingredients and chemicals.
