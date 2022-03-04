Discover the best perfumes for both men and women here

The fashion world isn’t the only one blurring the lines of gender conformity. When we’re talking about fragrances, it has always been a space where androgyny roam freely. Unisex perfumes are almost always coupled with the sense of timelessness — therefore making them a staple in anyone’s beauty closet.

Don’t let labels such as “for him” and “pour elle” stave you off of getting a delightful new fragrance. Sometimes, what is traditionally the best perfume for women may work for men as well, and vice versa.

For instance, the scent of The Body Shop’s White Musk perfume oil has always reminded me of all things feminine and motherly – until a friend pointed out that it’s the scent she most attached to the memories of her father. That’s when it struck, that these associations were predetermined in a marketing office somewhere, and should therefore only be taken as suggestions.

more like this

So what are the best perfumes for women and men? Read on to find out.