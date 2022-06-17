Glow up: The best vitamin C serums for oily skin

If you are battling oily skin, you know the care it requires. Excess oil can clog your pores, leading to various skin concerns like blackheads, acne and pimples. To tackle this, you need a solution that doesn’t make your skin greasy but keeps it hydrated — your best option being a vitamin C serum.

Benefits of using vitamin C serum for oily skin

Serums are usually water-based and get absorbed easily into your skin without leaving any residue. Vitamin C, on the other hand, is rich in antioxidants which prevents harsh reactions, allowing your skin to breathe — the reason why a vitamin C serum works well on oily skin.

Usage of vitamin C serum

Before applying the serum, you should be aware of the application procedure. Always cleanse your face before applying anything. Applying the serum on an unwashed area leads the dirt to penetrate your skin and block your pores, causing further damage. After washing, gently dab a few drops of serum onto your cheeks and the T-zone and massage in circular motions. Let the formula set in followed by moisturiser or sunscreen. Sunscreen is a must, if you are going out.

Effects of vitamin C serum

As vitamin C serums are water-soluble, they dry out easily, however, they thoroughly hydrate your skin, maintaining its natural glow and softness. So, it’s advised that you layer it up with a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser or sunscreen for the right balance.

There are numerous brands in the market selling vitamin C serums but every product doesn’t suit your skin. They contain toxic chemicals and are not trustworthy. To help you make the right pick, we’ve curated a list of effective vitamin C serums from trusted skincare brands.

Take a look at the best vitamin C serums perfect for oily skin

