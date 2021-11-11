Clé de Peau Beauté debuts a dazzling new look for its serums

The exquisite limited edition new look for the iconic The Serum was crafted in collaboration with French artist duo Alex & Marine.

The Serum from Clé de Peau Beauté is an icon in its own right. Celebrated as the essential first step to the brand’s groundbreaking Key Radiance Care Regimen, The Serum awakens Skin Intelligence, activating the source of profound vitality and radiance in skin that evolves day by day, while priming it for optimal absorption of skincare products.

Recently Clé de Peau Beauté collaborated with artistic duo Alex Orvain and Marine Montagnier to present a new and limited edition look for The Serum. The renowned French illustrators brought their vision to life with an exquisite design focused on The Serum’s core attribute of radiance. “We wanted to create a design that expresses an instant burst of radiance, emanating from an essential core, which bathes its surrounding in illumination,” they noted. “The delicate and detailed radial lines represent the awakening of the light source and signify a promise of renewal and regeneration ahead”.

Created with a potent blend of red, yellow and green kelp – renowned for their light-absorbing properties－all of which aid in activating skin’s regenerative powers, The Serum helps stimulate the skin’s ability to evolve in radiance day by day. Instantly absorbing into skin for an incredible smoothness, the product ensures that the skin will look visibly plumped and feel supple with a cushiony texture. With continued use, The Serum will help generate and maintain beautiful, vibrant, healthy-looking skin that’s free of future concerns.

The limited edition The Serum is available at Glow Living Beauty, Clé de Peau Beauté store Plaza Senayan and every Clé de Peau Beauté counter.