Dior’s “New Look” Beauty Line Comes Dressed in Houndstooth, and it’s Almost Too Pretty to Use

Chic and oh-so collectable, Dior Beauty’s limited-edition lineup for 2022 sees fragrances and makeup adorned in the brand’s iconic houndstooth print.

The start of the year is always an exciting time for the beauty industry, marking the release of new makeup lines and limited-edition collectibles. And every year, Dior consistently manages to impress with the launch of its almost cult-like cushion compact. Which is why it should come as little surprise, that this years’ talk-of-the-town is none other than Dior Beauty’s latest drop — the limited edition New Look collection.

Featuring Dior’s La Collection Privée fragrances, as well as an exclusive makeup line created by Creative and Image Director Peter Philips, the collection sees an utterly covetable line-up of products sporting the maison’s emblematic print. It’s elegant, timeless, and perfect for the vanity table.

Named after Dior’s runway show in 1947, the collection pays homage to the Houndstooth motif, which dates back to the early days of the House, and was originally inspired by Christian Dior’s love for all things British. This anglophile passion led the design to gradually appear across Dior’s wardrobe pieces, including iconic feminine silhouettes. Today, the storied print is beautifully reinterpreted with a sophisticated, modern twist.

We begin, of course, with the brand’s signature Dior Forever Couture Perfect Cushion. Dressed in an eye-catchingly modernised houndstooth case, the beloved cushion compact now serves as both a must-have beauty item, and a chic fashion accessory for touch-ups on the go. With the Christian Dior logo elegantly running across the centre — an ideal partner for the Dior Book Tote — the hydrating formula is available in two classic finishes, luminous matte and dewy glow. Shades-wise, expect the popular 0N, 1N, and 2N, along with the addition of an all-new shade — the 00 — exclusively created for the collection. The case is also refillable, meaning you can easily swap in a refill once you’re out.

On the lipstick front, collectors are practically swooning over the Rouge Dior line, now available in 6 shades that take you from subtle finishes to fiery reds. You’ve got the iconic red 999, and the Nude Look Velvet 100, and the rosier 720 Icône. We’re particularly taken by the 312 Incandescent, which was especially designed for the collection by Peter Philips, and comes in a milky shade with just the slightest hint of yellow. True to the theme of the collection, the lipstick bullets have also been carefully engraved with the houndstooth pattern, paying homage to the motif.

We’re most excited, however, to talk about the three La Collection Privée Christian Dior fragrances offered in the design, which marks the first time the Maison has released both fragrances and makeup in a special print. Fragrance-wise, you can expect to see a trio of leading scents, including the Gris Dior, Lucky, and Jasmin des Anges.

For the line, each fragrance case has been covered entirely in textured houndstooth toile for added dimension, while the glass bottles too have been adorned in the monochrome checks. Even the Refillable Travel Spray Case comes in the same pattern, and the whole set of fragrances come packaged in a special — houndstooth-decorated, of course — presentation box to celebrate the occasion.

To find out more about Dior Beauty’s New Look Collection, visit dior.com.

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Thailand