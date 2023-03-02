Dr Barbara Sturm Launches Super Anti-Aging Night Cream

The new revolutionary formulation will optimally support the skin’s nocturnal processes for a firmer, refreshed and smoother-looking complexion

As we age, our skin’s ability to repair and regenerate itself slows down due to a decrease in detoxification and cell renewal, as well as a decrease in the production of natural oils. This leaves the skin more vulnerable to the damaging effects of free radicals and oxidized protein waste, which accumulate and prevent effective repair and regeneration. To combat these effects, it is important to use products specifically designed to reduce oxidative stress, promote cell renewal and nourish skin with natural oils.

Dr Barbara Sturm launches its newest addition to its high-performance Super Anti-Aging Collection to accompany its best-selling night serum, the Super Anti-Aging Night Cream. The cream optimizes the skin’s detox processes with a special peptide from the Avocado, which helps eliminate oxidized protein and helps the body regenerate proteins, lipids, and cells that have been damaged during the day due to free radical oxidation.

It also contains an exclusive DBS Night SystemTM – a three-fold, advanced science system which fully supports the skin’s nocturnal renewal processes and leaves cells completely hydrated. When skin is hydrated, they’re able to function effectively and focus its energy on repair and rejuvenation. Suitable for all skin types, apply the cream to the face and neck in the evening and use it in tandem with the Night Serum for enhanced results.

Dr Sturm is available at Dr Barbara Sturm Flagship Store Senayan City, JADE Plaza Indonesia and jade-jakarta.com