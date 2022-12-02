Copy of Festive Perfumes and Candles to Get Into the Holiday Spirit

It’s beginning to smell a lot like Christmas! With the bevvy of new releases perfuming our air with spicy, warming cinnamons and fresh pines, it’s not even December yet but it sure feels like it.

Shop the latest holiday fragrances, diffusers, and candles below.

Acqua di Parma Holiday Season candles Three new fragrances join the Acqua di Parma family this holiday season. Panettone, packaged in a vibrant yellow, awakens the senses with the scent of traditional Frutti d’Oro Christmas cake. The verdant-hued Bosco blends the smell of pine needles with the invigorating scent of eucalyptus and warming cloves. Lastly, the bright red Magia Del Camino is the perfect dose of cosy and woody, a fragrance that recalls the crackling of a burning fire with warm notes of incense and a touch of amber. Shop Here

Diptyque Holiday Collection 2022 Diptyque has launched a whole host of Christmas offerings – from holiday scents, an extravagant advent calendar, to a luxurious home fragrance diffuser – but what’s caught our eye is the delicate lantern and carousel ornaments that balance atop the Maison’s iconic candles and emit a soft glow. Perfect for enchanting winter nights. Shop Here

Atelier Cologne Cèdre Atlas Eau de Parfum For its winter collection, Atelier Cologne has packaged the Cédre Atlas fragrance in a special gold embossed bottle. The scent itself is the embodiment of winter: crisp citrus that’s almost like a stroll across a frozen forest path, enveloped in woody tones of cedar and papyrus. Shop Here

Byredo Trois Encens The practice of burning incense has returned with a renewed fervour as the new gen becomes more and more attuned to their wellness and spirituality. At Byredo, three of their most iconic scents – Biblothèque, Tree House and Burning Rose – are reborn as incense sticks, their heady vapors creating the right conditions for cleansing and healing amidst the end-of-the-year madness. Shop Here

Serge Lutens Collection Noire Xmas Limited Set This Christmas season, Serge Lutens invites us into his miniature marine universe (inspired by his horoscope, the Pisces) through the beautiful illustrations on the holiday packaging. Inside, you’ll find the L’Orpheline EDP, a spicy yet delicate scent that contains notes of pepper, musk and incense. The limited set comes with the original perfume in 50ml plus a purse spray in a smaller 10ml bottle. Available now at Serge Lutens boutiques at K11 Musea and ifc mall. Shop Here

Festive Candles by Ormonde Jayne Ormonde Jayne welcomes the winter season with a limited collection of Festive Candles. Beautifully encased in white glass that are hand painted with exquisite Turkish mosaic baubles, each scent represents a part of Christmas that’s special to the UK based perfumer. Etoile contains notes of tangerine, cardamom, cinnamon, amber and tonka bean, while Nocturne is a hypnotic woody scent with notes of cedar wood and sandalwood. Mystère is like a Christmas song, with sparkling notes of bergamot, mandarin, camelia, and pine. Available at Parfumerie Tresor. Shop Here

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Hong Kong