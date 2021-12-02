Hermès Beauty is now available in Indonesia

After creating quite a buzz when it was initially launced, Hermès’s first beauty products have finally arrived on Indonesian shores

It’s not everyday Hermès adopts a new métier. And after five years of design, research and development, Hermès proudly presents its sixteenth métier: Beauty. Hermès Beauty is the brainchild of Agnès de Villers, CEO of Hermès Perfume & Beauty, in the spirit of excellence and the integration of know-how that characterizes Hermès.

Hermès Beauty is a collaborative creation under the aegis of Pierre-Alexis Dumas, artistic director of Hermès. Pierre Hardy, creative director of Hermès jewellery and Hermès shoes, designed the objects. Bali Barret, artistic director of the women’s universe and creative director of women’s silk, contributed her vision of femininity and colour, while Jèrôme Touron, creative director of Hermès Beauty transposed this vision into make-up. They work on objects, materials, colours and gestures developed freely through shared affinities and connections. Finally, Christine Nagel, Director Hermès olfactory creation, gave this collection its fragrance.

“Our approach to beauty is fundamental. It is to reveal and highlight what is naturally there, with elegance, comfort and pleasure. I like the idea of Hermès as an intimate companion, revealing one’s deepest self. I associate Hermès’ beauty objects with self-fulfilment, with the colour of an individual’s personality,” asserts Pierre-Alexis Dumas, artistic director of Hermès.

The first collection, Rouge Hermès, is dedicated to the beauty of the lips. The house’s elegance, spirit and imagination are expressed in the Emblematic Collection and the colours are plentiful: 24 shades of red, pink and beige, plus trademark orange; 14 satin formulas, inspired by the sheen of calfskin leather, feature a rounded bullet for full application, while 10 mattes, reminiscent of Hermès fine-grained suede, have a pointed tip for razor-sharp lines.

Discover the full range of Hermès Beauty at Hermès Grand Hyatt.