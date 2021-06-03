Kiehl’s Commemorates its 170th Anniversary with a Special Limited Edition Collection

To honor this legacy of providing fine-quality formulas together with a long-standing commitment to service, Kiehl’s is proud to introduce two limited edition product collections: A classic Commemorative Collection of iconic must-have formulas and, for the first time ever, a historical Heritage Collection comprised of three special formulas inspired by the archives.

The Limited-Edition Commemorative Collection is a specially curated array of the brand’s most beloved and best-selling formulas of all time: Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Ultra Facial Cream, Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner, and Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado. This iconic collection of Kiehl’s classics comes in stunning new white and gold- adorned glass packaging – maintaining Kiehl’s commitment to a more sustainable future by using eco-conscious materials.

For the Limited-Edition Heritage Collection, Kiehl’s takes a deep dive into its archivest of formulation favorites to bring back three historical products from decades past. Carefully selected to pay homage to beauty trends that revolutionised previous eras, the Heritage French Rosewater Toner is reimagined for the modern- day skincare connoisseur. The newly refreshed skin- softening formula is infused with imported Rosewater and sustainably- sourced whole Turkish Rose Petals—handpicked from the “rose garden of the world.” With a delicate, fresh aroma, this gentle toner hydrates and balances for smooth, petal-soft skin. Discover the limited edition collections here.