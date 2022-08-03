The best lip scrubs for that picture perfect pout

Everyone wants their lips to be soft, supple and naturally pink. For how they are one of the most defining features of our face, it is only fitting to desire lips that are simply pout-perfect. This requires us to follow a proper lip care regimen that often gets neglected and overshadowed by elaborate skin care and hair care routines. So, it’s time to change that.

While you might be using lip balms throughout the day, your lip care routine should ideally start with exfoliating the lips using a lip scrub — especially, if you have dark, pigmented lips.

What causes dark lips?

Much like skin tones, lip colours also vary from one person to another owing to the melanin content present in our skin. While less melanin production creates a lighter skin tone, a higher production means a darker skin tone. When our skin starts producing more melanin, it can lead to hyperpigmentation. And, it is a result of various factors.

One can develop extreme pigmentation on their lips due to high sun exposure, lip sucking, lack of hydration, allergic reactions to toothpaste or lip makeup products, vitamin deficiency, and excess caffeine intake.

Benefits of using a lip scrub for dark lips

Exfoliating your lips with a lip scrub is one of the best ways to rid them of pigmentation. A lip scrub primarily cleans away all the dead skin cells from your lips to reveal a brighter and even-toned layer underneath. It not only sloughs off the dryness and flakiness of the lips but also moisturises and nourishes them while enhancing their softness and smoothness.

Using a lip scrub also helps in repairing the lip skin cells, which improves the overall health of your lips. Additionally, infusion of lightening agents like vitamin C and colour-lending components like beetroot or rose petals further boost the efficacy of such scrubs.

How to choose a lip scrub for dark lips?

While many people resort to using a homemade lip scrub to treat hyperpigmentation, making their own scrubs isn’t convenient for others, especially for people who’re always on the go. Hence, indulging in ones available in the market makes for the best choice. And to make it easier for you to find that one lip scrub for dark lips ideal for you, we’ve scouted out some of the top ones that you can choose from. However, before that, here’s how you can decide which one to pick.

1. Instead of harsh exfoliants that can further damage your lip skin, opt for gentle or natural exfoliants like citrus, coffee, or sugar crystals.

2. Whether you opt for a DIY lip scrub or pick one from the market, always ensure that it has hydrating ingredients including coconut oil, shea butter, vitamin E or almond oil in the formulation since moisturisation is a key to healthy lips.

3. A scrub that’s meant for dark lips should also be enriched with brightening agents like vitamin C, turmeric, and cane sugar among others.

4. Additionally, you can also opt for scrubs that are infused with ingredients that may further lend a beautiful tint to your lips.

Check out the best scrubs for dark lips available on the market

(Main Image Courtesy: Polina Kovaleva/Pexels ; Featured Image Courtesy: mCaffeine)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.