L’Occitane presents the Immortelle Reset Triphase Essence, an innovative essence to help reveal a more balanced, stronger and radiant-looking complexion for your skin.

DAY IN AND DAY OUT, stress and our hectic life throw our skin off balance without us even realizing it. And when our skin is off balance, it’ll lead to a tired, dull appearance that doesn’t look pleasing and, more importantly, wanted. To tackle the matter, L’Occitane introduces the Immortelle Reset Triphase Essence, featuring a multi-use tri-phase texture that helps your skin become healthier, stronger and more resilient against daily aggressions.

The Triphase Essence comes with a blend of natural-origin ingredients including IMMORTELLE, an essential oil from Corsica known for its antioxidant and anti-aging properties; ACMELLA OLERACEA extract, which is known for its immediate “Botox-like” effect; and lastly, NATURAL ORIGIN PREBIOTIC from beetroot to stimulate and strengthen specific bacteria on skin microbiome. It’s these amazing ingredients that make up the Triphase Essence’s “power of three.”

See, the skin’s microbiome is the first layer of defence made up of good and bad bacteria. The Triphase Essence will strengthen the good bacteria and keep the microbiome balanced and healthy. The skin, in turn, becomes less prone to irritation and inflammation, and also becomes less sensitive and less dehydrated. A balanced microbiome and skin barrier are the key to optimal skin condition and appearance.

Furthermore, as its name suggests, the essence’s formula has three phases that offers surprising sensorial experiences with a nourishing yet fresh feeling along with its fast absorbing ability. The top oil phase has a velvety finish while the middle oil phase contains the Immortelle Essential Oil and beetroot that works as antioxidants to replenish the skin. And lastly, the water phase to balance everything out.

The Immortelle Reset Triphase Essence is a first of its kind, with a triple layer that has the perfect 70:30 ratio of water and oil. For application, use the essence on clean skin following toner use. Shake the bottle upside down to better blend the three phases and spray a minimum of three spritzes directly on your face with your eyes closed. Another way to enjoy the essence is to spray it onto your palm and gently pat it onto your face. Then continue your well-balanced skin routine with the Immortelle Reset Oil-in-serum for radiant and youthful looking skin, and Immortelle Divine Youth Oil to help fight against the visible signs of ageing. The Immortelle Reset Triphase Essence is available in 50 ml and 150 ml.

id.loccitane.com