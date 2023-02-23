L’Occitane Reintroduces its Iconic Shea Butter Range with Recyclable Packaging

From shower cream to hand balms and lip balms, the collection provides intense hydration and leaves skin feeling velvety soft and deliciously scented.

The L’Occitane Shea Butter Collection is a luxurious line of body and face products that feature one of nature’s most hydrating and nourishing ingredients: Shea Butter. L’Occitane works with women’s cooperatives in Burkina Faso to sustainably source and produces their shea butter, providing fair trade and economic opportunities for the women involved.



Now the iconic collection comes with reformulated, with the same sensory experiences but better benefits from fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. Shea butter helps to retain moisture, protect, and soften the skin, leaving it feeling nourished and beautifully radiant. With its light, non-greasy texture, the skin quickly absorbs shea butter to ensure long-lasting comfort, while its natural scent evokes a feeling of well-being. Perfect for the whole family, start with Shea Shower Cream, Ultra-Rich Bodycream, Intensive Hand Balm, and Nail Cuticle Oil, and feel the softness immediately.



A small change can go a long way, and by prioritizing sustainability and recyclable packaging, we can create a more environmentally responsible and resilient future. L’Occitane took another step toward maintaining sustainability with its recyclable packaging for this collection, available at all L’Occitane Indonesia stores.