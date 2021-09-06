If you’re looking for the best new beauty products to add to your shopping list, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve curated a list of skincare and makeup that’ll have you feeling from top to toe: your whole body scrubbed and protected with sunscreen, a fresh face, and smelling like a cool jungle morning.

Aesop Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Intense Serum

Aesop Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Intense Serum. (Image credit: Aesop)

Living in Indonesia, you’ll relate to wanting a lightweight skincare product won’t leave your skin looking shiny and weighed down. If you do, try the new Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Intense Serum by Aesop. It packs antioxidants from grape seed, green tea, and parsley seeds, as well as Vitamin E. This one is extra special because it forms a breathable film on the skin using extracts of red algae and tara gum, to guard against airborne pollutants. The serum is suited to normal, combination and sensitive skin.

Frédéric Malle – Synthetic Jungle by Anne Flipo

Frédéric Malle – Synthetic Jungle by Anne Flipo. (Image credit: Kens Apothecary)

Frédéric Malle designs its newest fragrance with the master perfumer Anne Flipo, who created some iconic scents including Libre Intense by Yves Saint Laurent, McQueen by Alexander McQueen, and Brit Rhythm by Burberry. Synthetic Jungle draws inspiration from nature — bright, lush and mysterious. The scent is made with basil, hyacinth, lily of the valley, jasmine, and ylang yang oil. There’s slight tang with black currant, along with patchouli and light leather notes for a clean finish.

Sukurabu Personalised Body Scrub

Sukurabu Personalised Body Scrub. (Image credit: Sukurabu)

Jessie Chong, the entrepreneur behind Boozeat and co-working space Headspace, has launched a new beauty company Sukurabu, and it specialises in customisable body scrubs. There are 144 variations of butter based scrubs with added Australian white clay to gently detoxify the skin.The shopping experience starts with selecting a scent, including options like Ice Lavender Latte, Fluffy Sakura Snow and Juicy Peach Frappe. From there, you can pick your desired level of foam, grain density and exfoliation level. These personalised body scrubs also make the cutest gift, but you should make it clear that it isn’t a dessert — they look too delicious.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer

Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer. (Image credit: Anastasia Beverly Hills)

Anastasia Beverly Hills has just launched a creamy new concealer that colour corrects and masks with a smooth feel. The product also primes skin as it conceals the under eye area, or anywhere else applied, with amino acid pigments for immediate adhesion to the surface. When applied, there’s still lots of time to blend and dab before the creamy formulas settles into the skin with a soft-blur finish.

OLEHENRIKSEN Lemonade Smoothing Scrub

OLEHENRIKSEN Lemonade Smoothing Scrub. (Image credit: OLEHENRIKSEN)

More bath time bliss arrives with OLEHENRIKSEN’s Lemonade Smoothing Scrub for your face which contains both chemical and physical exfoliants. Powerhouse AHAs and sugar grains work their magic by helping to dissolve the “glue” that holds on dead skin cells and scrubs them off for instantly softer, polished skin. The exfoliants are soft enough to go easy on your skin as they dissolve and melt when met with water.

Supergoop! Glowscreen Body SPF 40

Supergoop! Glowscreen Body SPF 40. (Image credit: Supergoop!)

And why shouldn’t you lather your whole body in sun protection? Supergoop! has just introduced us to its Glowscreen Body SPF 40, formulated with light-reflecting minerals and nourishing emollients to keep the sun from stripping your skin dry. A bonus for Indonesian weather: the formula is fast-absorbing and sweat-resistant, but makes the skin look glowing.

