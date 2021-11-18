Here’s everything new in beauty this winter 2021 that we’ve had our eyes – and our hearts set – on.

Festive face palettes, liquid blushes and more; these are the must-have beauty products to add to your collection now.

Hourglass Cosmetics Limited-Edition Ambient Lighting Palettes

As part of its holiday collection, Hourglass Cosmetics has released two limited-edition five-pan Ambient Lighting Palettes featuring its best-selling finishing powder. Our pick is Universe Unlocked, with three new shades — deep berry, bright peony and metallic champagne — joining the existing warm bronze and golden beige. The cruelty-free vegan palette is also part of the Unlocked collection, from which 5 percent of annual profits are donated to the Nonhuman Rights Project.

Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-recovery Facial Recovery Duo

Inspired by cryotherapy and the art of facial acupressure, Charlotte Tilbury has created a cooling eye serum and an intended-for freezing face mask that promises to visibly smoothen, depuff, lift and firm the skin. The range harnesses the power of Swiss Glacier-soil bacteria, ice wine and a potent caffeine complex. The highlight looks to be the silicone reusable facial mask, which allows for mess- and drip-free application while boosting serums and essences, and comes with metal beads to target acupressure points on the face, as well as gel bead pockets to firm the contours of your face.

CHANEL Beauty Les Beiges Water Fresh Blush

The Les Beiges line from Chanel beauty is all about delivering a healthy glow, with products that give you a luminous complexion, are comfortable to wear on the skin and are easy to apply. The latest addition is the gel texture water-fresh blush, formulated with micro-droplets that melt on the skin and Give a hint of colour to The cheeks. Go for a Subtle rosy glow or Build up to the intensity You desire. It’s available In four shades.

Laura Mercier Grand Ball Holiday Collection

Laura Mercier’s Grand Ball holiday collection is packed with the brand’s must-haves, from its bestselling translucent loose setting powder to a travel-sized trio of foundation primers. Our favourite is the Mini Caviar Stick Trio: luxurious easy-to-use cream eyeshadow sticks with intense, buildable colour in shimmer and matte finishes. The entire collection is available now.

Everything from TruNomad

Drawing from its founders’ Central Asian background, TruNomad is a natural skincare brand from Kazakhstan that harnesses the benefits of mare’s milk. Full of vitamins and minerals, the superstar ingredient promises to nourish and hydrate even the driest skin. The products are free of parabens, sulphates and synthetic fragrances, and range from hand and body washes to creams and soaps. TruNomad is now available in Hong Kong.

NARS Holiday 2021 Unwrapped Collection

There are so many beautiful holiday collections out there that it’s hard to pick just one. NARS’ festive offering includes soft matte and sheer lipsticks, a mini brush set, a glowy cushion foundation, a cheek palette and mini eyeshadow palettes. Touted as stocking stuffers, the mini palettes for eyes feature six tiny pans in matte and shimmer finishes. Buy it for a friend or keep it for yourself — we’re definitely tempted. The collection is available now.

Byredo Shimmering Lipsticks

Byredo has just launched four new soft shimmering nude lipsticks — a high-intensity purple-pink, a vibrant rose, a glittery pink and a true warm nude — that promise to be multidimensional, luminous and hydrating. It’s available to purchase at select Byredo beauty counters.

Gucci Beauty Beauté Des Yeux Floral Eyeshadow Palette

The first eyeshadow palette from Gucci Beauty has arrived – and it’s nothing short of stunning. The Palette Beauté des Yeux Floral comes with 12 shades in satin, matte and metallic finishes in a beautiful nature-inspired colour story: think burnt ambers, rose pinks, warm browns, purples and a pastel sky blue. The striking gold-trimmed black palette looks set to become a keepsake; with a removable tray that you can use once you finish up the pans.

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Hong Kong