New in Beauty This November 2022: Augustinus Bader, Hourglass and More

Another month, another round of new-in beauty launches. And if you’re a little uninspired about what new moisturiser you might need for a transitional-skincare change-up, Prestige‘s ‘New in Beauty’ is here armed with a litany of recommendations.

It’s high time to gear up strong, as the year’s biggest shopping dates – Singles’ Day, Black Friday and who can forget, although we might really want to, the lead-up to Christmas gifts shopping – are already blinking in the horizon. And beauty gifts, let alone the newest, coolest drops, make for excellent stocking stuffers. For you and yours. Or, you know. Just for you. You and your very tired, very dry skin. You and your very tired, very dry hair.

New in Beauty This November 2022:

XOVĒ’s Collagen Renewal Concentrate

New to join XOVĒ’s white truffle-infused Prestige line-up, the Collagen Renewal Concentrate, packed through with W-TruComplex® and anti-ageing OKINACEA Caulerpa Lentillifera Extract, is formulated as a step subsequent to the brand’s signature Treatment Essence. Already armed with a legion of fans that counts the likes of Kary Ng, Cecilia Choi and Victoria Tang-Owen, this powerhouse, with its skin-firming, fine line-smoothing properties, is gearing up to be a total youth-boosting agent.

Dr. Dennis Gross’s VitaminC Lactic Collection

Here’s the equivalent of a tall glass of freshly squeezed OJ for your skin. Housed in zingy orange bottles, Dr. Dennis Gross’s Vitamin C Lactic trio, which includes a serum, an eye serum and an oil-free radiant moisturiser, is powered by three forms of vitamin C, lactic acid and tranexamic acid clinically proven to improve skin density while reducing the appearance of puffiness, dark circles and fine lines in just a single week.

Chantecaille’s Oil Free Balancing Moisturizer

Not all moisturisers are made the same. One for the oily and combination-skin tribe, Chantecaille Oil Free Balancing Moisturizer is a lightly mattifying formula that harnesses the power of botanical extracts, marine postbiotics and plant stem cell extracts. “This lightweight moisturiser is all about balance,” says Olivia Chantecaille in a statement about its launch. “Through cutting-edge science, we have created a formula that addresses the source of skin’s microbiota imbalance — we don’t just treat the side effects that come with an unbalanced skin ecosystem like acne and excessive sebum production, we address the source. When skin finds its natural equilibrium, its true homeostasis and healthiest state, a shift happens.”

RéVive’s Masque Des Yeux Instant De-Puffing Gel Eye Mask

You’re always asked to be extra gentle with the skin closest to your eyes because of how delicate this area of the face is and how, because of its fragility, it’s often the earliest and easiest to show signs of fatigue. Made to refresh and reduce puffiness, RéVive’s brand new Masque Des Yeux Instant De-Puffing Gel Eye Mask fits precisely in the contours of the eyes, infusing the area with the brand’s signature Bio-Renewal and Bio-Firming Proteins for a next-level rejuvenated finish.

Rahua’s Enchanted Island™ Collection

When tasked to imagine paradise on Earth, your mind might meander to lush vignettes that look a lot like the Galápagos Islands. It’s the place that inspired Rahua’s Enchanted Island shampoo and conditioner duo, bathed in tropical aromas of guava and coconut and infused with a rich blend of oils, plant-based biotin and vitamin complex that will leave locks strong, healthy and smelling of enchanted getaways. 10% of proceeds from the Enchanted Island collection will go towards the Pink Flamingo Project, which works towards protecting, preserving and keeping Galápagos’ coastline clean and free of plastics that unfortunately wash ashore.

Augustinus Bader’s The Hair Collection

Augustinus Bader, maestro in all things skincare, is extending its cutting-edge formulas just a fair few inches scalp-ward into haircare this month. Each of the five debut products from The Hair Collection, which includes a shampoo, conditioner, scalp treatment, hair oil and leave-in hair treatment, are powered by Augustinus Bader’s exclusive TFC8® technology – so you already know it’s good.

NARS’s Kiss The Stars Matte Lip Duo

There’s nothing that spells out the incoming festive season much more than a bold red lip. It’s the colour of Santa’s suit! The colour of blooming poinsettias! The colour of Christmas holly! NARS’s Kiss The Stars Matte Lip Duo, partnered for the festivities, makes a red-hot pair out of the brand’s Velvet Matte Lip Pencil and Air Matte Lip Colour.

Laura Mercier’s The Gift of a Rose

Laura Mercier’s Caviar Sticks, with a crayon-like build that requires neither brush nor high-maintenance precision, has long made applying colour on eyelids that much easier. Exclusive for this festive season, The Gift of a Rose collates three mini-sized Caviar Sticks from the brand’s RoseGlow line-up, including a brand- new shade named Moonlight Rose, for all shimmery, rosy-lidded application purposes.

Sulwhasoo’s First Care Activating Mask EX

Each brand-new Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Mask EX is astonishingly saturated with an entire bottle’s-worth of First Care Activating Serum, of which the JAUM Activator compound reigns as the anti-ageing, skin-brightening, wrinkle- banishing hero ingredient. Talk about an overachiever.

Tata Harper’s Resurfacing Body Serum

The word “serum”, categorised within the sweeping skincare lexicon, is one most typically rendered in relation to the square footage of the face. No longer, with Tata Harper’s Resurfacing Body Serum. Infused with 25 high-performance botanical ingredients – gathered from six countries! – specifically for a neck-down rub-down, this full-body treatment brightens, smooths and hydrates, and works particularly well when immediately massaged in on shower- damp skin. After all, the precipice of the knees and expanse of the upper arms need just as much TLC, especially in the incoming cold weather.

Byredo’s Eyes Closed Eau de Parfum

Love is patient. Is kind. Is many a yearning, cloying adjective. “Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind,” muses William Shakespeare in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. “But love is blind,” he writes again in The Merchant of Venice. And so it is, as far as Ben Gorham of Byredo is concerned. Their latest fragrance, named Eyes Closed, capture the split-second before a perfect kiss, of intimacy that meets without prejudice, with notes of cinnamon and cardamom before landing on orris butter, patchouli and papyrus.

Hourglass’s Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked Palettes

Hourglass’s Ambient Lighting Edit Palettes, already a best-selling six-count of lighting essentials, arrive this holiday season with a bestial facelift courtesy of illustrator Katie Scott. From a spotted butterfly to a majestic elephant, any purchase of these special palettes will have a portion of proceeds going towards the Nonhuman Rights Project, in its efforts to secure fundamental rights for animals.

Oribe’s Refill Pouches

Let’s all shower a well-deserved standing ovation for Oribe’s newest, green-led modus operandi: big, big hair – and small, small carbon footprint. Introducing new refill pouches for their best-selling litre-sized formats, this sustainable switch uses a whopping 71% less single-use plastic than its litre-bottle status quo. Currently in this replenishable circuit are Oribe’s cult-favourite shampoos and conditioners in their Gold Lust, Signature and Beautiful Colour families, as well as the Côte d’Azur hand wash. And with any luck, more from the rest of the range will follow in sustainable stride.

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Hong Kong