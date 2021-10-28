Here’s everything new in beauty this October 2021 that we’ve had our eyes – and our hearts set – on.

Autumnal lipstick shades, body creams and more, these are the must-have beauty products to add to your collection now.

Hourglass Cosmetics Curator Eyeshadow Palettes

Model and designer Georgia May Jagger has created an exclusive Curator Eyeshadow Collection with Hourglass Cosmetics. The sleek, gold-finished 3-pan palette features a trio of complementary shades in peach, burnt orange and warm cranberry. Create a soft sunset look or layer together for high-impact, multidimensional eyes. The refillable palette can also be used interchangeably with Hourglass’s full collection of 40 Curator Eyeshadow Refill shades.

Fenty Skin Butta Dropped Whipped Oil Body Cream

Every product in Rihanna’s Fenty Skin line is luxurious and decadent. The new Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream is a delicious oil-based body moisturiser that delivers instant and all-day hydration and leaves the skin with a non-sticky glossy sheen. The nourishing and lightweight cream is packed with a blend of tropical oils — including sunflower, rice bran, coconut and jojoba — shea and mango butter, and gold-standard glycerine. As with every Fenty Skin product, the packaging is ultra-luxe, refillable and recyclable.

Rouge Hermès Autumn-Winter 2021 Collection

The autumn/winter limited-edition Rouge Hermès Collection comprises three refillable lipstick bullets, in ideal seasonal shades: a bright rose magenta, a tangerine orange brûlé and — our favourite — an almost- plum rose tamisé.

Chantecaille’s India’s Vanishing Species Collection

Best known for its botanical skincare, British beauty brand Chantecaille has partnered with the SUJÁN Tiger and Leopard Conservation in Rajasthan, India, on a stunning autumnal make-up collection. Inspired by the subcontinent’s endangered animals, the India’s Vanishing Species collaboration includes two pearlescent eye gel-powder compacts in metallic emerald and chrome bronze, five high-shine lipsticks in glossy reds and pinks, and a pigmented kajal-kohl pencil in black. The collection is available now at Chantecaille La Boutique and selected counters, including the one in Lane Crawford in Harbour City.

Benefit POWmade Brow Pomade

There’s no longer a need to reach for a pencil or setting gel. Benefit’s new POWmade Brow Pomade is the stuff of dreams. The creamy formula is emollient and pigmented, offering enough playtime to create individual hair-like strokes, and then setting for a look that won’t smudge or budge. Create any brows you desire (fluffy, full and structured, or slim and sharp) in no time and with little effort — and for best results, pair it with Benefit’s dual-ended angled eyebrow brush. It’s available in eight shades.

Aesop Parsely Seed Anti-Oxidant Intense Serum

Aesop’s new daily-use Parsely Seed Anti-Oxidant Intense Serum is designed with city dwellers in mind. Formulated with soothing red algae and Tara gum to hydrate and moisturise, it’s suitable for even the most sensitive skin. Lightweight with a matte finish, it’s also ideal for warm and humid climates.

Sisley Phyto-Teint Nude Foundation

Sisley’s new Phyto-Teint Nude foundation promises to be your no-make-up make-up pick. Lightweight and fresh, it’s packed with hyaluronic acid, konjac, aquatic mint and kiwi extracts, which hydrate and plump the skin while evening out the complexion to leave you looking radiant and natural. Providing light and buildable coverage, the ultra-fluid foundation comes in eight adjustable shades.

Gucci Beauty Cushion De Beauté

Gucci Beauty’s first cushion foundation, Cushion De Beauté promises to be luminous and lightweight, full of SPF, and anti-pollution and anti-blue-light properties. Encased in a pastel-pink compact stamped with a regal lion in flowers, the foundation is refillable and comes with a mirror and a soft cushion applicator, making it easy to switch out and perfect for on the go.

Louis Vuitton Les Parfums Spell On You.

Louis Vuitton Les Parfums has created a romantic new fragrance for women, Spell On You. Concocted by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud in Grasse, the world’s perfume capital Grasse, the airy scent contains two essences of iris pallida from Florence and reveals notes of violet, rose and peach. The bright pink fragrance is available now.

