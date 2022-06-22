New in Beauty This Summer 2022: La Prairie, Hourglass, Aesop and More

Everything new in beauty this summer 2022 that we’ve had our eyes — and our hearts set — on.

Shampoos and creams, brand new luxury fragrances and the latest glossy lipsticks. Here’s this month’s roundup of the newest must-have makeup, skincare and fragrances to add to your collection now. And make sure to check our previous instalments here!

Here’s what’s new in beauty this summer 2022

Amorepacific

Amorepacific Time Response Intensive Renewal Ampoule

It takes a dedicated team to research 10,000 species of green tea for the ideal formulation, but that’s exactly what Amorepacific has done. Its latest Time Response Intensive Renewal Ampoule is a supercharged anti-ageing solution that improves skin barrier function and reduce collagen degradation.

Shop Here

Dyson

Dyson Airwrap

Dyson has introduced a re-engineered Airwrap that offers faster and easier daily hair styling. The new barrels feature a rotating cool tip for optimal curls without heat damage, creating a salon-perfect ’do in the comfort of home. Existing Dyson users can use this upgraded attachment with their current machines.

Shop Here

La Prairie

La Prairie White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire

Seeking to harness the pure light found around its home in Montreux, Switzerland, La Prairie encapsulates glimmer in its White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire, with a formula that increases skin hydration through collagen-supporting ingredients. On top of the signature Swiss Golden Caviar Extract, the new star, Lumidose, is a patented molecule that fades age spots and illuminates the skin.

Shop Here

Hourglass

Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm

Featuring the powers of hydration, plumping and high-shine dazzle, the new Phantom volumising glossy balms from Hourglass are a woman’s dream come true. Full-bodied and non-sticky, the formula is a dream to apply and comes in eight shades.

Shop Here

Natura Bissé

Natura Bissé Diamond Extreme Serum

Family-owned Natura Bissé has Diamond Extreme Serum, an innovative blend of marine plankton and peony root extract that revives dull skin. The prebiotic and antioxidant lotion keeps skin supple and hydrated throughout the day while also offering deep rejuvenation overnight.

Shop Here

NARS

NARS’ Summer Unrated Collection

Opposites attract in NARS’ Summer Unrated Collection, a tantalising marriage of super-fine pigments in a soft and blendable application. New additions include blush-bronzer duos, as well as a palette of 16 vibrant eyeshadows, all neatly packaged in complementing tones for a healthy summer glow.

Shop Here

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Icon Refillable Lipsticks

Rihanna’s new range of Fenty Icon refillable lipsticks launches with 10 highly pigmented yet lightweight shades, formulated with conditioning vitamins and hyaluronic acid.

Shop Here

Augustinus Bader

Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream

Augustinus Bader returns this season with another vanity staple for stressed skin. Developed to soothe and nurture the complexion, The Ultimate Soothing Cream serves as a potent step to healing inflamed or reactive skin. The clean formula is also 100-percent vegan and free of parabens and silicones.

Shop Here

Aesop

Aesop x Rick Owens collection

In a surprising creative collaboration, Aesop and fashion designer Rick Owens have teamed up in a limited-edition collection based around shared philosophies. Embodying serenity, simplicity and nonconformist design, the new range includes a quartet of body- and hair-care products, candles in three sizes and a spicy eau de toilette.

Shop Here

Dior

Dior Forever Skin Correct

Dior’s autumn 2022 Collection includes two skin perfecting potions — Dior Forever, a clean matte foundation, and Dior Forever Skin Correct, a moisturizing, full-coverage concealer. Luxuriously formulated with concentrated floral extracts and designed to resist heat, sweat and humidity, they’re ideal for our city’s summertime sweatbath.

Shop Here

Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant Look At That Acid Set

The key to a clear, smooth complexion is a gentle incorporation of acids into a skincare routine to slough off dead skin cells. Drunk Elephant ticks all the boxes with a limited-edition kit that contains a plethora of brightly bottled acids for various skincare needs. A peachy plump and beautifully bright complexion awaits.

Shop Here

Laura Mercier

Laura Mercier Lip Glacé Hydrating Balm Gloss

One all-in-one product combining a high-shine gloss with the hydration of a lip balm that should be a staple in any make-up bag is Laura Mercier’s new Lip Glacé Hydrating Balm Gloss.

Shop Here

ignae

ignae Blue Light Serum

Portuguese vegan skincare brand ignae launches in Hong Kong this season with a range of eco-friendly, anti-ageing skincare products. With thermal water as a key foundation, the formulas are also chock-full with antioxidants and native restorative ingredients.

Shop Here

Gucci

Gucci Sérum De Beauté Fluide Matifiant

With summer fast upon us, the best way to keep your base make-up flawless lies within a bottle — Gucci’s Sérum De Beauté Fluide Matifiant, to be precise. The gel formula has been developed to blend seamlessly with foundation for a naturally perfected finish and works with all skin types.

Shop Here

RéVive

They say prevention is better than cure, but if your skin has been somewhat neglected of late, RéVive’s Intensité Volumizing Serum Ultime is here to save the day. Formulated with bio-volumising proteins and peptides, this extraordinary serum works to reduce lines and plump skin, bringing a youthful glow back to a dull visage.

Shop Here

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana Universal Radiance Drop

Dolce & Gabbana Beauty launches two additions to its Solar Glow collection this summer: Universal Radiance Drops offers an effortless way to brighten the complexion, while the Illuminating Powder Duo results in a subtle, sun-kissed finish.

Shop Here

if you liked “New in Beauty This Summer 2022,” come back each month for more recommendations

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Hong Kong