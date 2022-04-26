Pat McGrath Labs ventures into skincare, with Naomi Campbell as the official face

Coveted makeup artist to the stars Pat McGrath has made an exciting move: expanding her eponymous beauty line into the realm of skincare, with supermodel Naomi Campbell as the face of the launch. Like her previous beauty launches, we expect Pat McGrath skincare to receive equal (if not more!) buzz online. First up under the line: an essence.

It’s a huge day in beauty. From collaborating with Netflix’s hit Regency period show “Bridgerton” and the Star Wars franchise, the brand has successfully captured the hearts of both beauty enthusiasts and newbies alike with its high-fashion packaging and decadent formulations. Its fan-favourite MatteTrance lipsticks have achieved cult status, and the foundation worn by models on runways and brides everywhere is no longer beauty’s best-kept secret after the makeup artist bottled her personal backstage blend up. Whether you’re a lover of neutral tones or bright duochromes, her Mothership eyeshadow palettes are the gold standard.

This move for Pat McGrath to expand into skincare comes as little surprise, as many cosmetics brands also carry skincare products (think MAC Cosmetics and Tarte), and McGrath has already created the full spectrum when it comes to her beauty line — including beauty goodies to feed the much newer craze: cream blushes.

So what is the first item up for us to dive into? The Divine Skin Rose 001 The Essence. Based on the first impression, we have to say that the packaging and bottle are very much Pat McGrath — luxurious and stunning. Powered by 97% botanically-derived ingredients, the formulation is free of silicone, parabens, sulfate, gluten, mineral oil, petrolatum and phthalates.

Image credit: Pat McGrath

The bi-phase liquid claims to be universally suitable for all skin types to result in hydrated, revitalised and luminous skin. The clear fluid is a softening HydraSphere 18 emulsion, while the pink champagne-coloured juice is a calming, Rose Biotic Water. When shaken and combined, it results in milky drops of gentle and fast-absorbing hydration.



Naomi Campell for Pat McGrath, captured by Steven Meisel. Image credit: Pat McGrath

“I’m obsessed with the results! The glow, the luminosity, the hydrating, the plumping — it’s unparalleled!” ambassador Naomi Campell gushed.

While we wait patiently for the full line (perhaps an entire range of rose-infused skincare), you can sign up for early access on the website here.

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Malaysia

Featured image credit: Pat McGrath; Hero image credit: GETTY