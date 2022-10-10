Prestige x Sulwhasoo Indonesia feat. Renitasari Adrian and Azura Jasmine Adrian

Check out our latest collaborative video with Sulwhasoo Indonesia, featuring Renitasari Adrian and her daughter Azura Jasmine Adrian, who share their secret to healthy skin with Sulwhasoo products.

For Mrs. Renita, she’s really fond with the First Care Activating Serum and Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream EX Classic to keep her skin hydrated and to reduce the signs of aging that have started to appear. Meanwhile, for Azura, her own favorite product is Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream EX which can easily absorb into the skin.

Make sure to watch the whole video and stay tuned for more updates!

Videographer Haryo Suryadi, Aditya Wisnuyaniarso | Stylist Bagoes Abyoso | Makeup Artist Decha | Hairdo Inaro Ahmad | Styling Assitant Dwiky Aditya

Location: NavaPark BSD City