Raisa Andriana is the first Official Lancôme Brand Partner in Indonesia

Together with Lancôme, Raisa will spread positive beauty through Lancôme’s iconic products range

Founded in 1935 in France, Lancôme is one of the world’s leading luxury beauty brands with a massive following. Recently, Lancôme has appointed Indonesian singer Raisa Andriana as its first official brand partner in Indonesia. And together with Lancôme, Raisa will carry out her duties to spread positive beauty through Lancôme’s iconic and innovative products and encourage people to be confident, enthusiastic and commitment for a happier future.

“We are proud to welcome Raisa as part of the big L’Oréal and Lancôme family in Indonesia. As a leading global beauty company, we realize that our every action can have a meaningful impact on many people. We have set our ambition to become a company that can move the world and move Indonesia forward, by presenting the best of beauty for every Indonesian people in terms of quality, benefits, packaging, which is also environmentally friendly. We are very excited to continue to realize this mission with Raisa, as the official Lancôme brand partner in Indonesia,” said Caroline Foo, General Manager of L’Oréal Luxe Indonesia.

Raisa is no stranger to Lancôme products, in fact, she also revealed that Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum as the secret to her skin’s healthy appearance, as the Microbiome Science from the serum helps to strengthen the skin barrier so skin would appear healthier, smoother and younger.

“Today, I have officially become a brand partner of Lancôme, the French luxury brand that has been accompanying and beautifying women around the world for more than 85 years! I would like to thank Lancôme for entrusting me with the wonderful mission of promoting positive beauty and helping women to thrive, feel strong and commit to a happier future. Lancôme has helped me become the best version of myself and now, with Lancôme, I want to share this happiness with all women, especially in Indonesia,” said Raisa.

Lancôme’s and Raisa will also distribute Lancôme’s stronger-skin kits to front line health workers. To celebrate this collaboration, Lancôme’s and Raisa also held a virtual meet and greet titled #GrowHappinessTogether with more than 1000 fans in Indonesia.