Sulwhasoo opens its first boutique in Jakarta

The long-awaited opening of the Korean skincare brand’s own boutique in Jakarta is finally here

Sulwhasoo has finally opened its very first boutique in Jakarta, in Plaza Senayan. Since 1966, the Korean skin-care brand has always embedded the concept of cultural wisdom and modern science in its products. The brand’s design approach was primarily inspired by Ginsenomics, the extensive study of ginseng and its inexplicable elements, which has the main ideology of “Timeless Wisdom” and “Ageless Beauty”. This ideology was well portrayed through the walls and interior design of the boutique with a hint of heritage, as their signature products were derived from selected natural spices. In a way, Ginsenomics is essentially a blend of eastern heritage and western science. The combination of the ginseng’s anti-aging agents along with their bioconversion technology yields a product that protects the customer’s skin from factors such as air, sunlight, pollutants, as well as radical elements. Shortly, Sulwhasoo plans on offering facials and treatments with its atmosphere similar to those you see in luxury spa places at hotels.

In welcoming the new Sulwhasoo boutique, Ratih Darmawan Gianda, VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications & Sustainability for MAP Group, said: “We are extremely happy and proud to add Sulwhasoo to our assortments of leading beauty and lifestyle brands. Through Sulwhasoo’s first boutique in Indonesia, we offer the one-of-a-kind Sulwhasoo Holistic Beauty Experience with exclusive products and a spa haven that can be enjoyed by all customers”.

The first Sulwhasoo boutique in Indonesia is located at Plaza Senayan ground floor.