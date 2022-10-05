New in beauty: The latest skincare products we love in October 2022

Elixir

Japanese beauty brand Elixir opens its first boutique in Singapore. The flagship store will offer its collagen-focused product ranges, as well as high-tech personalised skin consultations that help you put together a routine to achieve the brand’s ethos of “Pearl Glow Skin”.

Shop Here

Tatcha Classic Ritual

Make your skincare routine the highlight of your day with Tatcha’s Classic Ritual. The four-step regimen entails purifying, polishing, plumping and nourishing. While all the products are lightweight, we especially love the Rice Polish, as the formula – made from finely ground rice bran with papaya enzymes, turns into a cloud-like foam upon contact with water.

Shop Here

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Brightening

Sulwhasoo introduces an all-new range consisting of a serum and ampoule. Both hardworking multitaskers that brighten and address pigmentation, they also boost skin resilience from deep within. Two main ingredients are at the root of the formulas: Ginsenomics triggers the production of hyaluronic acid, while Melasolv inhibits excess production of melanin, which is responsible for the formation of dark spots.

Shop Here

Estee Lauder

Estee Lauder’s new collection showcases the latest in collagen technology: the infusion of the new Hibiscus-8 Fraction. This bioactive plant extract helps skin look more lifted and boosts the efficacy of the brand’s moringa extract and collagen-boosting technology. Together, these ingredients restore skin’s natural elasticity and firmness in the cheeks, smile lines and jawline.

Shop Here

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Singapore