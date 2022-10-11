Repair and Rejuvenate: All About Thread-lifting with Dr Lisa Chan

Dr Lisa Chan discusses the pros and cons of combatting signs of ageing through thread-lifting.

“A stitch in time saves nine.” The old saying dates from the days when ageing clothes were repeatedly darned and repaired, and fixing a small tear now would save a bigger and more difficult repair later on.

Its meaning may seem threadbare in an age of fast, disposable fashion. But the principle has stood the test of time and is surprisingly apt today, when it’s our faces rather than our wardrobe that we try to keep forever young. Thread lifts are the modern-day equivalent of a stitch in time. They are non-surgical procedures that combat signs of ageing in the face by lifting and tightening skin, using threads in a similar way to those used to repair old clothes.

Here’s how they work. Dissolvable polydioxanone (PDO) threads are inserted beneath the skin and then tightened and pulled back to lift sagging areas, rejuvenating the skin and giving it a smoother, more youthful appearance. They can be used to treat many parts of the face, including the forehead, cheeks, jowls, eyebrows, jawline and neck, and are most commonly used on patients aged from 30 to 50 with mild to moderate symptoms of loose skin.

Thread lifts are a relatively quick, safe and fast fix compared with relatively expensive, invasive and more risky surgical facelifts. Having a thread lift generally takes between 30 and 45 minutes and leaves mild swelling so that patients can usually walk out of the clinic and go straight back to their usual work and daily activities. Any residual swelling or bruising should subside in a matter of days. Thread lifts are applied in five simple stages:

• A doctor identifies areas of sagging skin and marks the position for the threads.

• Local anaesthetic is applied to make the process pain-free.

• Fine PDO threads with small cone-like bumps along them are placed under the skin with a cannula (a thin tube).

• The threads are shaped and moulded before being pulled back and tightened, with the cone-like bumps latching onto skin tissue and suspending sagging areas.

• The threads are trimmed to make them secure and invisible.

The benefits aren’t just immediate. After the threads are inserted, the body reacts to them as it would to an injury and begins a natural healing process, producing collagen – the protein that keeps the skin strong, supple and healthy – and directing it to the treated areas. Results last up to 18 months. The threads stay in place for six to 12 months before dissolving, and the body’s collagen-producing healing process lasts for around another six months beyond this. Patients ask me if thread lifts are a good option to offset the early appearance of wrinkles and lines in the face. I reply that, depending on the patient’s age, health and expectations, they can be a fast, effective and affordable anti-ageing treatment.

Like a stitch inserted in timely fashion into a favourite shirt that’s beginning to fray, a thread lift can help turn the clock back by a matter of years in less than an hour, leaving you ready to face the world looking a little younger and fresher than before. However, all medical procedures have risks and benefits. Thread-lifting is also not fit for patients with a history of keloid tendency, active skin infection and coagulopathies. It’s important to consult your doctor before deciding whether the procedure is appropriate for you.

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Hong Kong