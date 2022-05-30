Top perfumes for women to check out, from Killian Paris to Ex Nihilo

Whether you’re looking for the best perfumes for men, or the top choice in perfumes for women, the latest news in the fragrance world will help you to make your purchasing decisions.

These new fragrances are worth checking out — even if you’ve already narrowed down your signature scent. Who knows, maybe one of these latest entries into the perfumery world is going to be a contender to your old faithful. Or if you’re shopping around for Father’s Day gifts, then you might want to gift dad any one of these exciting scents.

From the expansion of cult-favourite Maison Francis Kurdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 range to new storefronts, these are the fragrances to check out:

By Killian

Image credit: Killian Paris

In case you didn’t know, Rihanna’s signature fragrance, Love Don’t Be Shy, comes from this brand. Luckily for you, you can now get your hands on this fragrance as Killian Paris is recently launched in Malaysia. In June, the brand will be made available at the same retailer at KLCC and The Gardens Mall.

From the sensual narcotics to a different take on fresh scents, each intoxicating juice will leave you wanting more.

Available at KENS Apothecary Bangsar Shopping Centre.

Bvlgari Allegra

Image credit: Bvlgari

Last year, the Italian Maison has wowed perfume lovers everywhere with its bold and refreshing concept, the Bvlgari Allegra. The collection is designed to be personalised with a magnifying essence that makes each scent your own.

To grow this exciting new method of enjoying perfume, the brand is introducing three new creations: Spettacolore EDP and Baciami EDP, each to be paired with the new Magnifying Myrrh Essence. The Spettacolore combination results in a wonderful explosion of brightness, while the Baciami-Magnifying Myrrh Essence concoction gives the vanilla and gardenia notes an extra hint of warmth.

Available at Parkson, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Ex Nihilo

Image credit: Ex Nihilo

Lovers of high perfumery, rejoice. From all the way in Paris to Kuala Lumpur, the avant-garde perfume house Ex Nihilo introduces Iris Porcelana, a contemporary and sophisticated perfume created with an exclusive raw material: Iris Pallida.

This floral-woody creation opens with a violet leaf accord, which later transcends to the heart notes of iris and rose, all anchored by the sustainably-sourced sandalwood, musk and cedarwood base.

Available at Amaris Suria KLCC.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Image credit: Maison Francis Kurkdjian

The internet’s favourite perfume, Baccarat Rouge 540 now comes in different formats and sizes. If you have deeply enjoyed this enigmatic perfume, then chances are you might be looking forward to this day.

Now, the enchanting scent arrives in other formats, such as scented body oil and scented hair mist to completely envelop you in Baccarat Rouge 540’s warmth and decadence.

Available at Maison Francis Kurkdjian Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and the Bakhache Luxuries website.

Featured hero images credit: Bvlgari

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Malaysia