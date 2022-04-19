Try these best waterproof makeup products for long-lasting wear

While non-waterproof makeup washes away easily, but you’re trading longevity (which is no minor trade-off). To assure your makeup look is long-lasting, switch to waterproof makeup — especially now that it’s beach and pool parties season.

Almost every beauty brand in the market has introduced a range of makeup products that are waterproof. And it can be confusing to find out which is the best among them all, especially when products under the category all promising the same results.

If you are someone (or know someone) who is in search of the best makeup items that will perform as well at the end of the day as it does at the moment of application, look no further! We have curated some of the best and most popular ones available in the market for you to give them all a try.

While this all very much depends on your skin type, your skincare routine, the climate — and many other factors — stack the deck with these items to maximise the wear of your beauty look of the day. With these new beauty besties, you can count on your makeup look to stick with you all throughout the day!

The Best Waterproof Makeup Products to Add to Your Collection