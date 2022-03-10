Tried and tested: Skincare products for hydration and post-acne scars

With more and more skincare brands and products joining the beauty aisles and online shopping platforms alike, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to choose between each item. Questions such as ‘will this product break me out?’ and — thanks to the pandemic, no more product samples — ‘what if I won’t enjoy the texture?’ cloud the mind.

Well, ponder no more, because we’re sharing our first-hand experiences with these latest launches (and relaunches) from Origins, Clear Start by Dermalogica, and B&B Labs.

more like this

Check out these tried and tested skincare targeting hydration and post-acne scars:

1. Origins Mega-Mushroom Treatment Lotion

Are you currently perusing the aisles for skincare products for hydration? This cult-favourite, best-selling treatment lotion has been given an upgrade. If you’re new to the world of Origins, the Mega-Mushroom Treatment Lotion is powered by the Reishi mushroom, which is widely used in Eastern medicine.

With 10 times the Reishi concentration compared to its predecessor, this rendition endeavours to combat 10 skin problems — dehydration, dullness, acne, whitehead bumps, pore, excessive sebum, redness, sensitivity, uneven skin tone, and textured skin. So does it achieve these goals?

With one night’s use, the watery treatment lotion easily hydrates the skin. After a week of having this in the skincare routine, it visibly tackles signs of dullness and redness. And while I can’t report back on how it works against acne, tiny bumps and sensitivity, having suffered none of these at the moment, issues relating to pores, uneven skin tone and skin texture might require more extensive use.

shop here

2. Clear Start by Dermalogica Post-Breakout Fix

While pimples haven’t taken up residence on my face these past weeks, acne scars are definitely something that’s currently plaguing my skin. When the Post-Breakout Fix arrived, I immediately used it that night.

Miraculously enough, the gel-textured spot treatment does lighten post-acne marks overnight. Chalk it up to the hexylresorcinol, which the brand claims to help fade and prevent post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. To top it off, it also has salicylic acid gently exfoliating away dead skin while evening out the post-breakout discolouration.

It’s safe to say that this is making its way to becoming a staple in the beauty closet, ready for the next post-breakout emergency.

Safe for use on both day and night, follow this tried and tested skincare up with a calming moisturiser to cushion the face. Remember to apply sun protection while using this product, as the salicylic acid might cause photosensitivity.

shop here

3. B&B Labs CustoMask 2.0 in Refresh

Customised skincare is here to stay. While you may not necessarily be able to mix-and-match ingredients to concoct your own facial mask, the B&B Labs CustoMask 2.0 is doled out to you after you answer a series of questions over on the site. Upon sharing my skin woes on the Skin Prescriber, the Refresh variant arrived.

This range has the skin’s microbiome in mind, as the brand believes that healthy skin is derived from a balanced microbiome. Its star, E-COLOGY PLUS+, is an ingredient that is proven to support the skin’s biome. This proprietary ingredient is made from a blend of Malaysia’s floral treasure — Durian flavonoids and mangosteen xanthones. The former can absorb UV rays before it can damage the complexion, and the latter to treat signs of inflammation.

On top of that, it’s filled with pre-, pro-, and post-biotic to assist with managing the skin’s flora.

So how did the Refresh Hydrating Cotton Seed Mask for dehydrated skin do? Pretty well! If you’re suffering from any tightness on the skin, this should assuage that uncomfortable feeling. For RM130 for five pieces of masks (that’s RM26 per mask), it’s definitely worth getting a box to try.

shop here

Featured image credit: Kalos Skincare on Unsplash

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Malaysia